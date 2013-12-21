The Best Entertainment Photos Of 2013

Jennifer Lawrence tripped at the Oscars, the royal baby was born, and Batkid took San Francisco by storm for a day.

We’ve compiled the most memorable entertainment moments of the year in photos.

From Miley Cyrus’ twerk seen ’round the world to Gisele’s “multitasking” photo, here are the best photos of 2013.

