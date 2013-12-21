The Best Entertainment Photos Of 2013

Eric Charbonneau/Invision for Lionsgate/AP ImagesJennifer Lawrence dazzled during last month’s ‘Hunger Games: Catching Fire’ premiere.
Jennifer Lawrence tripped at the Oscars, the royal baby was born, and Batkid took San Francisco by storm for a day.
We’ve compiled the most memorable entertainment moments of the year in photos.
From Miley Cyrus’ twerk seen ’round the world to Gisele’s “multitasking” photo, here are the best photos of 2013.
Jan. 21: Beyoncé's flawless performance of the National Anthem at President Obama's inauguration ceremony.
Feb. 24: Who could forgot the moment Jennifer Lawrence tripped as she went to accept the Best Actress award at the 85th Academy Awards ...
April 1: 'The Walking Dead' cast got together for this awesome behind-the-scenes photo during season 3.
April 9: Samuel Moore, Mavis Staples, and Justin Timberlake fist bumped at the White House during a Memphis Soul music workshop.
April 10: Robert Downey Jr. and Sir Ben Kingsley pretended to fight during the 'Iron Man 3' tour in Russia.
April 17: Tilda Swinton surprised museum-goers when she slept in a glass box at the MoMA in New York City.
May 13: Director Marc Webb captured Andrew Garfield posing with a mini-me while filming 'The Amazing Spider-Man 2.'
May 15: Ron Howard and Terry Crews handed frozen bananas to fans outside Central Park ahead of the 'Arrested Development' return on Netflix.
May 20: Bryan Singer showed off the first photo of Jennifer Lawrence getting back into costume as Mystique in next year's 'X-Men' sequel.
July 20: 'X-Men: Days of Future Past' cast members Peter Dinklage, Jennifer Lawrence, and Nicholas Holt swapped names at San Diego Comic Con.
July 20: Tom Hiddleston surprised Loki fans when he hijacked the main stage as his 'Thor' character.
July 21: Bryan Cranston one-upped him by walking around the showroom floor as his 'Breaking Bad' character, Walter White.
July 24: Let's be serious. Virtually every photo of Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul together is great. Here they are goofing around at the premiere of the final episodes for 'Breaking Bad.'
July 23: Kate Middleton and Prince Harry stepped out of St. Mary's Hospital in London with Prince George.
Aug. 23: Exactly one month later, Kanye West showed off the first image of daughter North West on Kris Kardashian's now cancelled talk show.
Aug. 25: Miley Cyrus and Robin Thicke caused a storm of controversy while performing 'Blurred Lines' at the 2013 MTV Video Music Awards.
Aug. 29: Beyoncé rode the Cyclone roller coaster at Coney Island to film one of her music videos for her secret album.
Sept. 15: Nina Davuluri was completely shocked when she became the first woman of Indian descent to be crowned Miss America.
Sept. 22: Check out that air! Derek Hough ('Dancing With the Stars') catapulted himself into the air backstage at the Emmys.
Oct. 31: We can't decide which Halloween costume is stranger: Matt Lauer dressed up as Pamela Anderson on the 'Today' show ...
Check out more photos of the best buds. They do everything together.
Nov. 11: Lady Gaga flew in a drone dress called the Volantis at the release of her latest album, 'ARTPOP.'
The Make-A-Wish foundation transformed San Francisco into Batman's Gotham City for a day for five-year-old Lukemia patient Miles Scott.
Follow his day of fighting crime as the Caped Crusader.
Nov. 26: Taylor Swift rocked out with Bon Jovi and Prince William at the Centrepoint Gala Dinner in London.
Dec. 10: Mums went berserk after Gisele posted this controversial photo of herself breastfeeding while getting ready and labelling it as 'multitasking.'
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.