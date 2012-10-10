The 8 Best Entertainment Apps

Photo: YouTube
Last month, we published the App 100, a collection of the best apps across all platforms.realising that 100 apps is a lot to digest, we decided to break up the list by category.
Over the next several days we’ll republish the individual sections to help you get through the best apps easier.
Here’s our definitive list of the best entertainment apps you can get today.
HBO Go gives you unlimited access to all of the channel's award-winning TV series whenever you want them. You can also watch the hottest movies as they become available on the go.
Price: Free (with an HBO subscription)
Available on:Android, iOS, and Kindle Fire
The Hulu Plus app offers unlimited streaming of all your favourite shows available on the service.
Hulu will let you stream full seasons of popular network TV shows to just about any device, including some connected TVs and streaming boxes.
Price: Free (with monthly $7.99 Hulu Plus subscription)
Available on:Android, iOS, and Kindle Fire
The Netflix app is a gorgeous way to stream your favourite TV shows and movies. A cool feature is the ability to start watching on one device and continue watching on another.
Price: Free (with subscription, staring at $7.99 per month)
Available on: Android, iOS, Kindle Fire, and Windows Phone
Ok Cupid has most of the same features as other social networks. Users can chat, send status updates, message potential matches, and let the service match you up using its algorithms. The mobile app also lets you know what singles are nearby for impromptu meetups.
Check out our interview with OkCupid's CEO, where he reveals how to get more love using the service.
Price: Free
How About We changes the traditional online dating mould. It calls itself an offline dating site. Instead of simply perusing profiles, How About We encourages users to propose fun and interesting dates. If you see an exciting date with a potential match, you can use the app to reach out.
Price: Free
Available for: iOS
Coffee Meets Bagel is a neat Facebook app that allows you to connect with one potential love interest per day. Instead of introducing you to random strangers the app connects you with friends of friends.
Even better, on your first date the company pampers you and provides you with complementary gifts.
Price: Free
VLC is the perfect app for watching any type of video. Unlike other apps that restrict the kind of file types you can play (we're looking at you, iTunes), VLC can play every single major media file format.
VLC has been around for 14 years, and is continually updated to stay relevant and add new features. Not just for the casual user, VLC also appeals to professionals.
Price: Free
Available on: Mac OS X, Windows, and Google Play (Beta).
