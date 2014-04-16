The 50 Best Employers In America

When faced with the decision of choosing between a job you love and a job that pays well, remember this: You can have your cake and eat it too.
The second annual list of the best employers in America by PayScale and Business Insider evaluates companies by both pay and happiness.
For the second year, New Jersey biotechnology company Celgene Corporation topped the list as the Best Employer in America. In fact, many of the best companies are in the health-care industry.
The tech industry was booming last year, with typical top companies such as Google and Yahoo taking the second and eighth spots, respectively. This year, however, tech companies took a noticeable tumble — Google dropped to No. 8 this year, Yahoo fell to No. 17, and Microsoft, which ranked No. 14 last year, fell off the map.
In creating this list, companies in the Fortune 500 were ranked using PayScale’s salary and survey database. Final scores were determined by multiplying six criteria factors: high job satisfaction, low job stress, high work-schedule flexibility, high job meaning, experienced median pay, and salary delta (that is, how the median pay compares to other companies in the same industry). Since we think that pay is one of the most important factors, we double-weighted pay in our calculations. Read the full methodology here.
Headquartered in Newport Beach, Calif., this insurance company has 2,700 employees.
Employees report high rates of work schedule flexibility (87%) and job satisfaction (60%).
Median pay is $91,000 after five years and very high compared to industry peers.
Headquartered in Irving, Texas, this oil and gas company has 75,000 employees. While it claims No. 49 on our list, Exxon Mobil is No. 2 on the 2013 Fortune 500 list.
Employees report high rates of job satisfaction (77%) and work-schedule flexibility (73%).
Median pay is $104,000 after five years and very high compared to industry peers.
Headquartered in Minneapolis, this medical-device company has 45,000 employees.
Employees report high rates of job meaning (91%) and work-schedule flexibility (81%).
Median pay is $88,500 after five years and high compared to industry peers.
Headquartered in Houston, this energy company has more than 16,000 employees.
Employees report high rates of work-schedule flexibility (67%) and job meaning (57%).
Median pay is $103,000 after five years and very high compared to industry peers.
Headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, this automotive company has 55,000 employees. A Swedish-American company, Autoliv merged with U.S. company Morton ASP in 1997.
Employees report high rates of job meaning (84%) and low stress (11%).
Median pay is $79,500 after five years and high compared to industry peers.
Headquartered in Washington, D.C., this financial-services company has 7,000 employees.
Employees report high rates of work-schedule flexibility (83%) and job satisfaction (65%).
Median pay is $106,000 after five years and very high compared to industry peers.
Headquartered in New York, this pharmaceutical company has 91,500 employees. Ranked No. 11 last year, Pfizer dropped to No. 43 on this year's list.
Employees report high rates of work-schedule flexibility (85%) and job satisfaction (71%).
Median pay is $99,100 after five years and very high compared to industry peers.
Headquartered in Plymouth, Minn., this agriculture company has 8,000 employees.
Employees report high rates of job satisfaction (82%) and low stress (11%).
Median pay is $72,100 after five years and very high compared to industry peers.
Headquartered in Irvine, Calif., this pharmaceutical company has over 10,500 employees.
Employees report high rates of work-schedule flexibility (83%) and low stress (10%).
Median pay is $93,400 after five years and high compared to industry peers.
Another newcomer to the list, and headquartered in Wilton, Conn., this energy company has 13,000 employees. This month, its stock hit a new 52-week high, at $US96.50.
Employees report high rates of job satisfaction (71%) and low stress (15%).
Median pay is $90,800 after five years and high compared to industry peers.
Headquartered in Camden, N.J., this food-processing company has 17,500 employees.
Employees report high rates of work-schedule flexibility (79%) and job satisfaction (76%).
Median pay is $77,400 after five years and very high compared to industry peers.
Headquartered in New Brunswick, N.J., this pharmaceutical company has over 128,000 employees.
Employees report high rates of work-schedule flexibility (83%) and job meaning (76%).
Median pay is $102,000 after five years and very high compared to industry peers.
Abbott fell from No. 13 on last year's list. The pharmaceutical company, headquartered in Abbott Park, Ill., has 91,000 employees.
Employees report high rates of work-schedule flexibility (82%) and job meaning (79%).
Median pay is $90,400 after five years and high compared to industry peers.
Headquartered in Merrillville, Ind., this utilities company has over 7,000 employees.
Employees report high rates of work-schedule flexibility (79%) and job meaning and satisfaction (72%).
Median pay is $80,700 after five years and high compared to industry peers.
Headquartered in Duluth, Ga., this agriculture company has over 17,000 employees.
Employees report high rates of job satisfaction (82%) and low stress (12%).
Median pay is $80,700 after five years and high compared to industry peers.
Headquartered in Akron, Ohio, this energy company has 17,000 employees.
Employees report high rates of job satisfaction (83%) and work-schedule flexibility (69%).
Median pay is $82,500 after five years and very high compared to industry peers.
Headquartered in Mountain View, Calif., this software company has over 20,000 employees. The company is facing investor pressure to improve business and is seeking a replacement CEO.
Employees report high rates of work-schedule flexibility (92%) and job satisfaction (71%).
Median pay is $102,000 after five years and high compared to industry peers.
Headquartered in St. Paul, Minn., this medical-device company has 16,000 employees. It jumped seven places since last year's ranking.
Employees report high rates of job meaning (83%) and job satisfaction (75%).
Median pay is $84,300 after five years and high compared to industry peers.
Headquartered in Minneapolis, this electricity and gas company has 12,000 employees.
Employees report high rates of work-schedule flexibility (85%) and job satisfaction (79%).
Median pay is $80,600 after five years and high compared to industry peers.
Headquartered in San Ramon, Calif., this oil and gas company has over 64,000 employees. Chevron was ranked No. 3 on the 2012 Fortune 500 list.
Employees report high rates of job satisfaction (81%) and work-schedule flexibility (75%).
Median pay is $113,000 after five years and very high compared to industry peers.
Headquartered in Dallas, this semiconductors company has over 34,000 employees.
Employees report high rates of work-schedule flexibility (85%) and job satisfaction (75%).
Median pay is $105,000 after five years and very high compared to industry peers.
Headquartered in Princeton, N.J., this energy company has 9,000 employees.
Employees report high rates of work-schedule flexibility (78%) and job satisfaction (76%).
Median pay is $91,700 after five years and high compared to industry peers.
Constellation Energy Group is new to our list this year. Headquartered in Baltimore, this energy company has over 10,000 employees.
Employees report high rates of work-schedule flexibility (92%) and low stress (11%).
Median pay is $88,800 after five years and high compared to industry peers.
A newcomer to our list, Baxter International Inc. announced last month that it would split into two companies, one focused on developing biotechnology and one that sells medical products, in 2015. The medical-supplies company, based in Deerfield, Ill., has 48,500 employees.
Employees report high rates of job satisfaction (79%) and low stress (14%).
Median pay is $86,200 after five years and high compared to industry peers.
Headquartered in Los Angeles, this oil and gas company has over 12,000 employees. Occidental leaped from No. 46 on last year's list.
Employees report high rates of job satisfaction (83%) and work-schedule flexibility (69%).
Median pay is $106,00 after five years and very high compared to industry peers.
Headquartered in Richmond, Va., this energy company has 15,500 employees.
Employees report high rates of work-schedule flexibility (88%) and job satisfaction (80%).
Median pay is $81,400 after five years and high compared to industry peers.
Headquartered in Houston, this energy company has over 18,000 employees.
Employees report high rates of work-schedule flexibility (81%) and job satisfaction (77%).
Median pay is $90,400 after five years and very high compared to industry peers.
Headquartered in Irvine, Calif., this telecommunications company has over 11,000 employees. In February, we reported that Apple is likely to use Broadcom's next generation of wireless system-on-a-chip for the iPhone 6.
Employees report high rates of work-schedule flexibility (86%) and job satisfaction (68%).
Median pay is $125,000 after five years and very high compared to industry peers.
Headquartered in Thousand Oaks, Calif., this biotechnology company has 18,000 employees.
Employees report high rates of job meaning (82%) and work-schedule flexibility (77%).
Median pay is $107,000 after five years and high compared to industry peers.
Headquartered in Hershey, Penn., this food-processing company has over 12,000 employees.
Employees report high rates of job satisfaction (86%) and work-schedule flexibility (86%).
Median pay is $74,500 after five years and very high compared to industry peers.
Yahoo is helmed by Marissa Mayer, a former Googler who's shaken up the company since coming on in 2012. The Internet company, which has over 11,000 employees, is based in Sunnyvale, Calif.
Employees report high rates of work-schedule flexibility (90%) and job satisfaction (72%).
Median pay is $125,000 after five years and very high compared to industry peers.
Headquartered in Sunnyvale, Calif., this data-management company has over 12,000 employees.
Employees report high rates of work-schedule flexibility (94%) and job satisfaction (79%).
Median pay is $118,000 after five years and very high compared to industry peers.
This financial-services company is based in Purchase, N.Y., and has 7,500 employees. Wal-Mart recently announced it was ditching Discover and choosing MasterCard Inc. to handle transactions for the merchant's store-branded credit cards.
Employees report high rates of work-schedule flexibility (84%) and job satisfaction (82%).
Median pay is $109,000 after five years and high compared to industry peers.
Headquartered in San Diego, this semiconductors company has 26,500 employees. Last year Microsoft held the No. 14 spot.
Employees report high rates of work-schedule flexibility (93%) and job satisfaction (80%).
Median pay is $113,000 after five years and very high compared to industry peers.
Headquartered in Tulsa, Okla., this energy company has over 4,500 employees.
Employees report high rates of job satisfaction (82%) and work-schedule flexibility (81%).
Median pay is $79,400 after five years and very high compared to industry peers.
Headquartered in Findlay, Ohio, this oil and gas company has 26,000 employees.
Employees report high rates of job satisfaction (93%) and job meaning (74%).
Median pay is $94,100 after five years and very high compared to industry peers.
Headquartered in Foster City, Calif., this biotechnology company has 5,000 employees.
Employees report high rates of job meaning (90%) and job satisfaction (78%).
Median pay is $105,000 after five years and very high compared to industry peers.
Up 13 spots from last year, PG&E is bouncing back after a Metcalf transmission substation near San Jose, Calif., was attacked and knocked out of commission last year, costing the company $US16 million in repairs. The electricity and gas company is based in San Francisco and has over 20,500 employees.
Employees report high rates of job satisfaction (87%) and work-schedule flexibility(68%).
Median pay is $108,000 after five years and very high compared to industry peers.
After diving headfirst into the wearable-technologies marketplace, Google fell from No. 2 on last year's list, but still made it into the top 10. Headquartered in Mountain View, Calif., this Internet company has 48,000 employees.
Employees report high rates of work-schedule flexibility (83%) and job satisfaction (81%).
Median pay is $127,000 after five years and very high compared to industry peers.
This chemicals company, based in Salt Lake City, slid down five spots from last year's list, and recently announced an outline to boost adjusted earnings to $US2 billion by 2016. Huntsman has 12,000 employees.
Employees report high rates of work-schedule flexibility (87%) and job satisfaction (74%).
Median pay is $99,400 after five years and very high compared to industry peers.
Headquartered in Allentown, Penn., this energy company has 17,729 employees.
Employees report high rates of work-schedule flexibility (86%) and job meaning (80%).
Median pay is $84,800 after five years and very high compared to industry peers.
Headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas, this oil and gas company has 5,200 employees. Last month, the company agreed to pay $US5.1 billion for a vast environmental cleanup, a sum the Justice Department said was the largest it had ever won in such a case.
Employees report high rates of job satisfaction (83%) and work-schedule flexibility (82%).
Median pay is $88,800 after five years and very high compared to industry peers.
This is the first year Colgate is appearing on this list. The consumer-products company is based in New York and has 37,700 employees.
Employees report high rates of job satisfaction (86%) and work-schedule flexibility (79%).
Median pay is $101,000 after five years and very high compared to industry peers.
Celanese made a remarkable jump on our list, from No. 126 last year to No. 3 this year. Headquartered in Irving, Texas, this chemicals company has 7,400 employees.
Employees report high rates ofwork-schedule flexibility (86%)and job satisfaction (74%).
Median pay is $103,000 after five years and very high compared to industry peers.
Headquartered in Cambridge, Mass., this biotechnology company has 4,850 employees. It recently won FDA approval for its hemophilia B drug, marking a new frontier for the longtime leader in the development of drug treatments for multiple sclerosis.
Employees report high rates of job meaning (87%) and work-schedule flexibility (87%).
Median pay is $96,100 after five years and very high compared to industry peers.
This is the second year that Celgene has earned the top spot on our list. Headquartered in Summit, N.J., this biotechnology company has 4,700 employees. Aside from developing drugs that help people battle cancer and inflammatory disorders, Celgene employees live by the motto 'Do well by doing good.'
Employees report high rates of work-schedule flexibility (97%) and job meaning (93%).
Median pay is $116,000 after five years and very high compared to industry peers.
