The 5 most exciting emerging technologies that will be here before you know it

We may hear about new technologies like driverless cars and virtual reality in the media, but most people aren’t sure when, if ever, these technologies will begin to touch their lives.

Some of these emerging trends will be here before others, but some of the most significant technologies will become prevalent in fewer than 10 years.

Gartner published its annual Hype Cycle for Emerging Technologies on Tuesday revealing where all most new technologies stand in terms of adoption.

The report tracks the evolution of new technologies and plots their progress on a chart that is composed of five stages, from the early beginnings to mass adoption.

These are five of the coolest technologies that Gartner predicts will go mainstream in the next five to 10 years.

Autonomous Vehicles Google Google's self-driving cars are already in a few cities. We may not be zipping around in jetpacks yet, but driverless cars could be here before we know it. According to Gartner, autonomous vehicles are at the peak of the hype cycle, meaning expectations are inflated right now, but the technology could go mainstream in just five to 10 years. While the technologies that make autonomous cars possible -- like artificial intelligence, cloud computing, mapping, and communications -- are all becoming more precise, cost challenges and legal and ethical concerns will prevent self-driving cars from being widely adopted for the next few years, according to Gartner.

