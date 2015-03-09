7 email newsletters that will make you smarter

When you spend your day wading through social media streams, it’s nice to discover new things that have been thoughtfully put together.

And while we can all agree that “content curator” is a ridiculous descriptor, there are indeed some people who do a fantastic job of plucking the web’s most awesome articles from the noise of the day.

Here are seven of the best, lovingly curated by super smart people.

‘MediaREDEF’ by Jason Hirschhorn

Formerly a leader at MySpace and MTV, Jason Hirschhorn has been putting together the @MediaREDEF newsletter since 2006. The “media + tech + pop remix” reveals how the dramas of Silicon Valley, Hollywood, and Wall Street are all interwoven.

‘The Ed’s Up’ by Ed Yong

National Geographic writer Ed Yong’s “Not Exactly Rocket Science” is probably the most readable (and certainly hilarious) science blog on the web. His weekly newsletter collects his writing and the best things he read in a week.

‘The Neurotransmitter’ by Jordan Gaines Lewis



Jordan Gaines Lewis is neck deep in brain science: In addition to pursuing a PhD in neuroscience at Penn State, she digests the best brain-based writing on her clearly written “Gaines, on Brains” blog. “The Neurotransmitter” is great for anybody who wants a clearer picture of what’s inside their skull.

‘Nextdraft’ by Dave Pell

Dave Pell signs the bottom of every “Nextdraft” as “Managing editor, Internet.” Pell traffics in fascinating takes on current events, surfacing the most weirdly relevant angles on the day’s news. He’s also really funny.

‘The Ann Friedman Weekly’ by Ann Friedman

Freelance journalist Ann Friedman is not only a pie chart auteur, she’s also a badass. As with many writers, her newsletter features a few of her bylines for the week as well as a digest of the best stuff she’s read and watched. Unlike many writers, she always features a tremendous GIF.

‘Brain Pickings Weekly’ by Maria Popova

No one connects the timeless to the timeless like Maria Popova, whose Brain Pickings blog takes an inclusive approach to the sources of a meaningful life — art, literature, psychology, and muppetry are but a few of the recurring themes. The newsletter makes for nourishing weekend reading.

‘The Longreads Weekly’ by Longreads

“The Longreads Weekly” lives up to its name: Longreads find the finest longform journalism published every week. A must for anyone who appreciates narrative.

