EMAIL IS DEAD: Check Out These 8 Innovative Alternatives Instead

The web is a-buzzing with netizens lamenting the archaic and frustrating nature of email, the messaging platform we use every day.



Or you could call it the messaging platform that uses us every day.

Many people are finding that there isn’t enough time in the day to answer every email, and it all adds up. Email is one of the newest culprits of workplace stress.

For starters, email was designed decades ago with users in mind who weren’t nearly as connected as we are now.

While these new solutions may not kick email to the curb any time soon, they’re bright signs of things to come–evidence of ways communication in the future will be more streamlined and efficient.

Or, is the ultimate problem that there are just more people trying to reach you?

