16 Genius Quotes From Eccentric Billionaire Elon Musk

Extreme entrepreneurialism is what the digital age enables — and no one does it better than Elon Musk. He will be talking talent, design, management and more with Henry Blodget and the audience at IGNITION: Future Of Digital.

Musk is not your average billionaire.

He co-founded PayPal, leads SpaceX, released plans for a crazy Hyperloop transportation system, and runs Tesla, the electric car company that is taking the automotive market by storm.

By using his wealth to build companies that are working to change the world, Musk has become one of the most influential businessmen alive today.

Naturally, he has dropped some gems of wisdom over the years.

We collected a few of the best ones.

