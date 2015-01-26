The 10 Best Ellipticals You Can Buy

No home gym is complete without a good elliptical trainer.

The experts at FindTheBest helped us find the best ellipticals on the market so you can work out in the comfort of your own home. The rankings are based on FTB’s Smart Rating scale, which accounts for ratings, warranty, features, and specifications.

Here are the best elliptical trainers money can buy.

10. Smooth Fitness CE 9.5 ($US3,999)

The Smooth Fitness CE 9.5 has 24 resistance levels, a maximum stride length of 25 inches, and can accommodate up to 400 pounds. The maximum incline is 19 degrees and the elliptical comes with 35 fitness program options.

9. Smooth Fitness AGILE DMT X2 ($US1,899)

The technology of the Smooth Fitness AGILE DMT X2 makes sure users’ toes are in front of their knees for a more natural step and eliminates pressure and strain on their knees. The display keeps track of seven different features, including calories burned and distance.

8. Yowza Captiva ($US1,805)

Take strides spanning up to 28 inches on the Yowza Captiva. The incline can be set as steep as 50 degrees, and the machine comes with entertainment features like a book rack, speakers, cup holders, and iPod compatibility.

7. Vision XF40 Touch ($US3,399)

The Vision XF40 Touch comes with 17 programs and a full-colour touchscreen that monitors seven fitness factors including strides per minute and heart rate. The elliptical trainer has 20 resistance levels.

6. Spirit Fitness XE295 ($US1,599)

Hit your target heart rate with the Spirit Fitness XE295’s wireless chest strap and grip sensors. The elliptical can support up to 400 pounds and comes with 10 programs.

5. Sole Fitness E35 ($US1,300)

The Sole Fitness E35 costs less than the average elliptical trainer and has great features like a cooling fan and adjustable stride length. It comes with 20 resistance levels and can withstand up to 375 pounds.

4. Yowza Sanibel i35 ($US1,999)

The Yowza Sanibel i35 has a maximum stride length of 26 inches and an incline up to 35 degrees. The elliptical comes with user IDs which allows you to customise and save your workout.

3. Precor EFX 835 ($US7,495)

The Precor EFX 835 comes with 15 programs including cross training, intervals, and the Navy fitness test. The Quickstart machine has nine data readouts so you can track factors like calories burned and incline. When you finish your workout, you can check your workout summary to stay on track with your fitness goals.

2. TRUE ES900 Escalate ($US4,499)

The TRUE ES900 Escalate has a long maximum stride length of 27 inches, making this elliptical especially beneficial for taller people. It comes with 33 programs including hill workouts, weight loss workouts, and a Cardio 360 Total Body Workout. The elliptical allows you to entertain yourself during your workout with the reading rack, tablet holder, and headphone jack.

1. Yowza Islamorada ($US2,999)

Shape your lower body and abs with the Yowza Islamorada elliptical. Feel the burn with an incline up to 60 degrees, and strides as long as 30 inches while you sculpt your abs with the SuperCore™ rotating hand grips. Customise your workout with the user ID and target different muscle groups with the 21 programs. The Yowza Islamorada allows you to efficiently get in your full body workout.

