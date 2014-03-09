The 10 Best Ellipticals On The Market Right Now

Spring is a time for new beginnings, which means it’s the perfect time to set a fitness goal.

But you’ll need the right equipment, whether you’re an athlete in training or just interested in general wellness.

We turned to the experts at FindTheBest to help us narrow down the 10 best ellipticals you can buy.

FindTheBest ranked the ellipticals based on data from TreadmillDoctor.com 2014 and Fitness-Equipment-Source.com 2014 Rating, the machine’s warranty and features like display type, mechanical features and number of programs.

10. Smooth Fitness CE 5.5 ($2,998)

The CE 5.5 is a standard home elliptical with an adjustable stride length between 18 and 21 inches and 24 levels of resistance. It includes 26 preset workout programs.

9. NordicTrack ACT Commercial 10 ($2,999)

The ACT Commercial 10 is a high-tech exercise machine that fits in small spaces. It’s half the length of a traditional elliptical and has a 10-inch web enabled colour touchscreen that delivers personalised workouts from iFit.

8. Spirit Fitness XE295 ($1,599)

The XE295 allows you to adjust your pedal angle and handle position. It’s built for someone who values feedback on his or her workout. The center console wirelessly tracks heart rate and which muscles in your body are minimally and maximally activated throughout your workout.

7. TRUE ES700 ($4,099)

The ES700 has handles designed to fit a large range of motion during your workout. Side-steps on the elliptical make it the industry’s first to provide an upper-body only workout.

6. Smooth Fitness CE 9.5 ($3,999)

The CE 9.5 offers workouts with 19- to 25-inch adjustable stride length, which is above average. Varying the stride length accommodates people of different heights as well as targets different muscle groups if you vary the stride length during your own exercise.

5. Sole Fitness E35 ($1,300)

The E35 includes a built-in cooling fan and speakers. It’s driving mechanism is very quite and works in forward and backward motion.

4. Smooth Fitness AGILE DMT X2 ($1,899)

The Agile DMT focuses on cardiovascular performance, caloric burn and decreasing stress and strain on joints. The design keeps your toes in front of your knees while you workout, providing a more natural step-forward motion.

3. Vision XF40 Touch ($3,399)

The XF40 Touch features a welded-steel frame with folding pedal arms. The touch console includes a 10-inch HD display and workout planning and tracking programs. A wireless chest strap to monitor your heart rate comes free with the elliptical.

2. Precore EFX 835 ($7,495)

The EFX 835 is a cross-ramp elliptical with moving handle bars. It angles from angles from 13 to 40 degrees with 15 preset programs and 20 resistance levels.

1. TRUE ES900 Escalate ($4,499)

The ES900 is a cross-trainer machine designed to give you a full body workout. Its handles rotate 360, plus the elliptical offers cardio programming, 33 preset workouts, plus iPod integration to track your progress.

