The 5 most innovative electric bikes in the world

From Tesla to a possible Apple car, electric cars are all the rage these days.
But cars aren’t the only electric vehicle people around the world are embracing: Increased fuel prices and growing urbanisation have spurred the demand for electric bikes, or e-bikes.
Global e-bike sales are expected to grow from 32 million in 2014 to at least 40 million in 2023, according to Navigant Research.
To meet the growing demand, startups — as well as traditional automakers — are rolling out electric bikes as an alternative form of transport.
And many of these new e-bikes also include new innovative features, like the ability to connect to your smartphone via an app.
Here’s a look at the five most impressive e-bikes that have been revealed recently.
The Gi FlyBike has its own app, automatic locking, can charge your phone, and can instantly fold in half.
The Gi FlyBike
features smartphone integration and can fold in one second so that it can easily be taken anywhere and stored without a fuss.
While it can be ridden like a normal bike, it also has an 'electric flight assistance' feature, which enables the rider to tap the bike's electric motor to travel 15 miles per hour with a range of 40 miles with a single charge.
It even has a USB port where users can charge their smartphone with the power the generate by pedalling.
Pre-orders have ended for now, but should become available again in the coming months. The bike prices around $US2,000.
The OKO is one of the most stylish e-bikes to launch this year.
The bike, which was designed by the Dutch company Biomega, is about 40 pounds, has an aluminium handlebar, and is made of the same material as Formula 1 race cars.
While the most e-bikes have their motor located in the back of the bike, the OKO's motor is in the center of the frame, allowing for more the weight to be distributed more evenly.
The bike is currently available for pre-order and will set you back about $US2,300.
The Barcelona-based bike company Otorcycle launched its RaceR e-bike, which is partly made of recycled material, earlier this year.
The bike has a larger front light than normal, allowing for improved visibility (and motorbike-like appeal), as well as an LCD screen to show the rider the bikes battery level as well as performance.
RaceR can travel at 15 miles per hour and travel a little more than 40 miles on a single charge with pedal assistance.
Otorcycle has not yet released a price.
The Genze electric bike models use the same Samsung batteries as the Tesla Model S and operates in two modes: pedal assist mode or throttle.
If the bike is in peddle assist mode, the motor will kick in once you start pedalling, allowing you to glide forward more quickly.
The lightweight battery pack, which plugs into any outlet and can charge in just four hours, is located in the center of the bike and and can easily be removed for charging. The e-bike can travel up to 20 miles per hour while in throttle mode.
The bike also features an LCD display that shows speed, pedal assist levels, as well as ebike mode, and controls.
There are currently two models of the bike: the e101 Sport e-bike and the e102 Recreational Riser e-Bike, both of which cost about $US1,500.
In June, Ford showed off its latest smartbike concept called the MoDe:Flex.
The vehicle connects to the users smartphone to plan routes, check forecasts, access fitness information, and warn you about traffic. The bike can also easily fold in half for easy storage.
Ford claims it can also vibrate a rider's Apple Watch to alert them about potholes, but has yet to explain how this works.
No price or release dates have been announced either.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.