The 5 most innovative electric bikes in the world

From Tesla to a possible Apple car, electric cars are all the rage these days.

But cars aren’t the only electric vehicle people around the world are embracing: Increased fuel prices and growing urbanisation have spurred the demand for electric bikes, or e-bikes.

Global e-bike sales are expected to grow from 32 million in 2014 to at least 40 million in 2023, according to Navigant Research.

To meet the growing demand, startups — as well as traditional automakers — are rolling out electric bikes as an alternative form of transport.

And many of these new e-bikes also include new innovative features, like the ability to connect to your smartphone via an app.

Here’s a look at the five most impressive e-bikes that have been revealed recently.

