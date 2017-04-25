20 soup recipes everyone needs to make this winter

Sarah Schmalbruch
There’s nothing like a bowl of soup to warm you up on a snowy, rainy, or just plain cold day.

Pinterest is a great place to look for cooking inspiration, and they shared their most popular soup recipes with us.

From Tuscan bean to Thai shrimp, keep scrolling for recipes that you can easily make at home.

Slow cooker chicken tortellini soup

The Recipe Critic / Pinterest

Easy Thai shrimp soup

Damn Delicious / Pinterest

Slow cooker potato soup

Gimme Some Oven / Pinterest

Cheesy vegetable chowder

Cooking Classy / Pinterest

Tomato basil soup

One Little Project / Pinterest

Crock pot green chicken chile enchilada soup

Chelsea's Messy Apron / Pinterest

Slow cooker chicken noodle soup

Cooking Classy / Pinterest

Spinach and white bean soup

Damn Delicious / Pinterest

Wonton soup

Damn Delicious / Pinterest

Easy Tuscan bean soup

The Wanderlust Kitchen / Pinterest

Cauliflower roasted red pepper soup

Gal on a Mission / Pinterest

Chicken detox soup

A Spicy Perspective / Pinterest

Pasta fagioli soup

The Foodie and The Fix / Pinterest

Cauliflower chowder

Damn Delicious / Pinterest

Butternut squash soup

Eat This, Not That! / Pinterest

Real Spanish gazpacho

Wholesomelicious / Pinterest

Vegetable beef soup

Gimme Some Oven / Pinterest

Healthy crock pot jalapeño, chicken, and sweet corn soup

The Creative Bite / Pinterest

Lentil sweet potato kale soup

My Whole Food Life / Pinterest

Old fashioned vegetable soup

Blessed Beyond Crazy / Pinterest

