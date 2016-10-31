Easy dinner party recipes that will impress any guest

Talia Lakritz
You’ve marked the date on your calendar. You’ve made the guest list. Now comes what can feel like the most daunting part of hosting any dinner party: planning the menu.

Don’t worry, Pinterest has you covered.

Here are the 12 best and easiest dishes that will impress any guest — and keep the evening stress-free for you.

Antipasto skewers make a great appetizer.

So does prosciutto wrapped asparagus.

Balsamic caprese chicken takes less than half an hour to make if you're in a rush.

Try chicken Alfredo roll-ups for a fun, grownup twist on pigs in a blanket.

Filet mignon sounds hard to make, but it's actually pretty simple.

Parmesan roasted potatoes are a great side dish.

You can't go wrong with a good pasta recipe, like this one-pan creamy lemon pasta with chicken and asparagus.

Parmesan garlic spaghetti is a great vegetarian option.

For dessert, try warm figs with goat cheese, pistachios, and balsamic glaze.

Strawberry brownie skewers will give guests their chocolate fix.

Finish things off with the 'Frenchy,' a cocktail with vodka, pineapple, and cranberry.

Or a plum and thyme prosecco smash if you're feeling fancy.

