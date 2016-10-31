Easy dinner party recipes that will impress any guest

You’ve marked the date on your calendar. You’ve made the guest list. Now comes what can feel like the most daunting part of hosting any dinner party: planning the menu.

Don’t worry, Pinterest has you covered.

Here are the 12 best and easiest dishes that will impress any guest — and keep the evening stress-free for you.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.