Michelin-starred chefs share easy 20-minute chicken dinners you can make in a flash

Grandriver/Getty Images Insider asked Michelin-starred chefs to share their favourite 20-minute chicken recipes for dinner.

Michelin-starred chefs shared their best 20-minute chicken recipes with Insider.

You can whip up chicken piccata in a flash with just lemon, capers, and butter.

There’s also a buttermilk chicken that tastes like KFC, piri-piri chicken, and more.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Chicken is a dinner staple for a reason â€” it’s cheap, it’s filling, and it can be cooked in so many different ways.

But sometimes we just don’t have the energy to make a delicious roast, or deal with all the dishes that come with a parmesan. Sometimes we just want something delicious â€” and fast.

So to help you out on those nights when simplicity is what you really need, Insider asked Michelin-starred chefs to share their favourite 20-minute chicken recipes.

From a sophisticated chicken piccata to a comforting buttermilk chicken that will remind you of KFC, these dishes are proof that you don’t need a lot of time to make a memorable dinner.

Upgrade your classic stir-fry dish by adding some Thai cashew chicken into the mix.

Andrei Kravtsov/Getty Images Chef Andrew Zimmerman adds roasted Thai chilli paste to his stir-fry.

Andrew Zimmerman, the executive chef of Sepia in Chicago, told Insider that he often turns to a stir-fry when he needs something quick for dinner.

Zimmerman recommends using chicken thighs – although you could also use chicken breasts if you prefer – and adding some rice at the end to complete the dish.

“Cut up some chicken thighs, sauté them really quick, then add toasted cashews, scallions, garlic, and ginger,” he said. “Have some rice, you’re in business.”

But the most important ingredient is the roasted Thai chilli paste that gives your stir-fry all that flavour. Zimmerman recommends checking your supermarket’s international food aisle.

“That, in conjunction with a little oyster sauce, makes a great fast sauce,” he said. “You get a lot of flavour from something that you can have on hand all the time. And it can live in your fridge for a long time.”

You can still have roasted chicken for dinner without spending over an hour in the kitchen.

Frank Angeletti/Getty Images Chef Chris Morgan uses chicken quarters to cut down cooking time.

“I love simply roasted chicken,” Chris Morgan, who runs Bammy’s in Washington, DC, told Insider. “When executed properly, I find few things are more delicious.”

To make his roasted chicken in record time, Morgan actually uses chicken quarters, which he serves alongside grapes and shallots.

Morgan begins by mixing 6 cloves of minced garlic, 2 tablespoons of chopped fresh thyme, the zest of 2 lemons, and 2 tablespoons of extra-virgin olive oil in a small bowl. He carefully rubs the mixture under the skin of 4 chicken quarters, then seasons them generously with salt and freshly-cracked black pepper.

Morgan then tosses 2 pounds of grapes (which he’s trimmed and separated into small clusters) with 2 bunches of fresh thyme, 8 shallots (peeled and split lengthwise), and 2 tablespoons of extra-virgin olive oil, along with some salt and pepper.

“Put the grapes and shallots on the bottom of a medium or large roasting pan and arrange the chicken quarters on top,” Morgan said.

Roast your chicken quarters at 400 degrees Fahrenheit until the thighs register 165 degrees Fahrenheit and the grapes are shriveled.

After you remove the pan from the oven, Morgan recommends serving your quarters with rice and spooning the juice from the pan over each dish.

Piri-piri chicken is the perfect dish when you need something healthy and quick.

Curtis Stone Chef Curtis Stone’s piri-piri chicken with slaw.

“Piri-piri is a Portuguese sauce that combines garlic, chillis, red wine vinegar, and olive oil,” Curtis Stone, who runs Maude and Gwen in Los Angeles, told Insider. “While I like things spicy, the level of heat in this puréed sauce can be adjusted if you like – just use fewer Thai chillis for a milder ride!”

To make Stone’s version of piri-piri chicken for four, you’ll need: 1 pound of boneless, skinless chicken thighs (cut into two to three pieces each), 6 large red Fresno chillis (coarsely chopped), 4 red Thai chillis (stemmed), 5 garlic cloves, ¼ cup red wine vinegar, 2 ½ teaspoons kosher salt, ⅔ cup olive oil, and either bamboo or metal skewers.

Begin your prep by blending the chillis, garlic, vinegar, and salt in a food processor until the mixture is smooth. Then gradually add the olive oil while your machine is running.

Toss your chicken with ⅔ cup of the piri-piri mixture in a large bowl, coating your pieces. Then cover the bowl and leave it in the refrigerator for at least 30 minutes or a full day if you want to turn this into the perfect make-ahead recipe.

After taking your bowl out of the fridge, thread your chicken pieces onto the skewers and grill them. Turn the skewers frequently and baste them with ⅓ cup of the remaining piri-piri sauce for about 12 minutes, or until the chicken is charred and cooked through.

Stone also has a quick slaw that he loves to pair with his piri-piri chicken, which includes: ¼ small head of green cabbage (thinly sliced), ¼ cucumber (halved lengthwise and thinly sliced), ¼ white onion (thinly sliced), ¼ cup fresh mint leaves (thinly sliced), 1 tablespoon finely-grated lime zest, 2 tablespoons fresh lime juice, 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil, and kosher salt.

To make the slaw, first combine the cabbage, cucumber, onion, and mint in a large bowl. In a small bowl, whisk the lime zest and juice with the oil to blend. Then toss the cabbage mixture with the dressing, and season with salt.

Stone recommends serving the chicken skewers and slaw with flatbreads or naan alongside your extra piri-piri sauce.

This baked chicken casserole is sure to warm you up as winter rages on.

Wichita Eagle/Contributor/Getty Images Chef Jeremy Nelson adds cream of chicken soup to his baked chicken casserole.

“We all have those foods that instantly transport us to our childhood, and this chicken dish is one of those for me,” Jeremy Nelson, who is part of Subtext’s “This Week in the Kitchen” cooking campaign, told Insider. “Although not highbrow in any way, it’s a dish my mum still makes for me.”

To make Nelson’s baked chicken casserole, you’ll need: 3 pounds of boneless, skinless chicken breasts (cut 1-inch thick), 1 can cream of chicken soup, 1 stick of butter (melted), 1 ½ cups of seasoned bread crumbs, and ½ pound of Monterey Jack and mozzarella cheese (grated).

First lay your chicken breasts down in an even layer in a 9-inch by 13-inch casserole dish. Pour the cream of chicken soup over them and spread evenly. Sprinkle on the grated cheese and add an even layer of bread crumbs on top.

Then drizzle the melted butter in a slow and even stream over the bread crumbs. Bake the casserole at 350 degrees Fahrenheit for 45 minutes, or until the chicken is cooked and the bread crumbs are golden brown.

“It’s easy, quick, and no pretense,” Nelson said. “And I’ve never met a person who didn’t like it.”

You can whip up chicken piccata in a flash with the help of just two main ingredients.

Grandriver/Getty Images Chicken piccata gets its flavour from lemon and capers.

“Chicken piccata is delicious and simple,” Zimmerman said. “And it relies on lemons and capers, which can just languish in your fridge until you need them. They’re both really big, assertive flavours.”

First, dust your chicken breasts in flour and sauté them in butter and a little bit of olive oil (which Zimmerman said helps keep the butter from browning). Cook your chicken on medium-high heat for about four to five minutes on each side.

Then it’s just a matter of making the sauce. Combine your lemon juice and capers with the browned-up flour and butter from the pan, along with some chopped fresh parsley.

“It’s really fast, really flavorful, and really easy,” Zimmerman said.

These Korean-chicken skewers will be perfect on nights when you’re craving a spicy kick.

ALLEKO/Getty Images Chef Brad Carter loves making Korean-chicken skewers for his staff dinners.

Brad Carter loves making variations of this dish for his staff dinners at Carters of Moseley in Birmingham, England.

Carter recommends using either boneless chicken thighs or chicken thighs that have been cut with the long drumstick bone exposed so that it “almost becomes a chicken chuck.”

You can season them with Korean chilli flakes and throw them on the grill, or soak the chicken thighs in buttermilk and fry them in hot oil.

Carter likes serving his grilled version with a simple flatbread or pita bread, along with his gochujang mayo – mixing the Korean chilli paste with an equal amount of Kewpie mayonnaise.

If you go the fried route, Carter recommends serving your chicken with a black fermented garlic sauce (made with black garlic blended with hot water and some egg yolk).

You can make KFC in your own kitchen with the help of this mouthwatering buttermilk chicken.

Andrew Callaghan Chef Paul Ainsworth’s buttermilk chicken.

“I love this dish because it reminds me of growing up as a kid when we would have a family treat from Kentucky Fried Chicken,” UK restaurateur Paul Ainsworth told Insider. “We wanted to create a dish that encapsulated that.”

Ainsworth’s dish only needs a couple of minutes to cook, but he recommends soaking your chicken in the marinade the night before to get maximum flavour.

To start, add 250 grams of buttermilk, 1 egg, 5 grams of garam masala, and 5 grams of smoked paprika to a mixing bowl and whisk well.

Then place your chicken thighs (deboned and cut in half) into the buttermilk mixture and mix well. Cover the bowl with plastic wrap and refrigerate for 24 hours.

To make the chicken crumb texture, mix together 250 grams of plain flour, 10 grams of onion powder, 10 grams of paprika, 10 grams of garlic powder, 50 grams of cornflakes (lightly crushed), and five sheets of phyllo or Feuille De Brick pastry sheets (cut into thin, 1-inch-long slices).

Ainsworth said cornflakes and phyllo are the “two magic ingredients” of this recipe, giving the chicken an “unbelievably crispy texture.”

Remove your chicken from the fridge and place each piece, one by one, into the chicken crumb mixture.

Then fry each piece for about three to four minutes at 350 degrees Fahrenheit until they turn golden brown. Leave them on a resting rack to cool.

Then, turn the temperature up to 375 degrees Fahrenheit and fry your chicken pieces again until they’re dark golden and very crispy. Rest them on a paper towel and season with a combined mixture of 150 grams of garam masala and 150 grams of salt.

Serve your chicken alongside slices of green jalapeños and the chipotle mayonnaise, which is a combination of: 250 grams of plain mayonnaise, 25 grams of chipotle paste, 10 grams of lemon juice, and the fresh zest of one lemon and one lime.

“It’s one of those things that works brilliantly with a chilled glass of champagne or a beautiful beer,” Ainsworth said. “You couldn’t eat this every day, but it’s kind of healthy because you know what ingredients you’re putting into it.”

And don’t forget about the chicken oysters.

HelloRF Zcool/Shutterstock Chef Brad Carter likes using chicken oysters in simple pasta dishes.

“Chicken oysters are the two parts of chicken from underneath the bird, the two little muscles on the back,” Carter explained. “A lot of people just leave them behind, but because they sit underneath they catch all the flavour.”

Carter recommends saving the chicken oysters after making a roast chicken and pairing them with macaroni, English peas, some fresh herbs (like parsley, sage, and oregano), and Pecorino cheese for “a really good, quick pasta dish.”

“Basically pan-fry your chicken oysters until they have got a bit of colour and are a little crispy,” he said. “When you turn them over just add a little bit of chicken stock, and when the chicken stock reduces that should be enough to cook them.”

“Then you can use the same pan for the whole dish. Add the pasta when that’s cooked, add the peas for a couple of minutes, then the herbs and the cheese,” Carter added.

If you’re not planning to make a roast chicken anytime soon, Carter also recommends asking your butcher if you can buy chicken oysters individually.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.