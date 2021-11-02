Search

Chrissy Teigen’s 15-minute baked pasta is one of her best dishes, and I already have the easy recipe memorized

Kaila Yu
Freelancer Kaila Yu eating Chrissy Teigen's pasta.
I made Chrissy Teigen’s pasta and it was delicious. Kaila Yu
  • Chrissy Teigen’s baked pasta with ham and peas is the ultimate comfort food.
  • It’s a simple recipe from her new “Cravings: All Together” cookbook and I’d make it again.
  • It only takes 15 minutes to make and uses pantry staples like pasta, butter, and cheese.

Chrissy Teigen’s new cookbook “Cravings: All Together” has a lot of tasty-looking recipes, but I was excited to make her baked pasta with ham and peas.

It seems like a cozy dish now that it’s cold in Southern California. Plus it only takes 15 minutes to cook.

Here’s how to make it and what I thought of the results:

I started by boiling my pasta and prepping the simple sauce

A saucepan with garlic.
The tasty garlic smell will fill up your kitchen. Kaila Yu

I started by bringing a pot of salted water to a boil to cook my pasta.

Teigen’s recipe uses fresh tagliatelle, a fresh, ribbon-shaped pasta, but I didn’t see that at my local market so I just swapped it with dried fettuccine. I think this dish would taste great with any kind of noodles.

In a saucepan, I cooked garlic, butter, and flour until the aroma started to fill the room.

After that, I poured in the cream, milk, salt, and nutmeg. I used heavy cream, but you can use a lighter option if you don’t want a rich consistency.

I cooked the mixture until it thickened, then added Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese.

Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese in a saucepan.
Add in cheese and let it thicken. Kaila Yu

I had to resist dipping a piece of bread into the melted mixture and eating it like a fondue.

Then I tossed the pasta with the rest of the ingredients

Noodles with a slab of butter.
Add butter to your noodles. Kaila Yu

I preheated my broiler and then I tossed my cooked pasta with butter in an oven-safe dish.

After everything was mixed, I added frozen peas and ham.

Ham, peas, and noodles in a pan.
You can swap the ham for prosciutto or pancetta. Kaila Yu

At this point, you can make the dish fancier by adding prosciutto or pancetta.

Teigen’s recipe called for thinly-sliced ham, but I saw a thicker variety at the store and bought that instead.

Then I poured the sauce over the noodles and baked them

Sprinkled cheese on top of saucy noodles with peas and ham.
Sprinkle more cheese on top. Kaila Yu

I poured the deliciously thick and creamy sauce over everything and tossed the ingredients together.

I topped the mixture with more cheese and stuck it under the broiler until the top turned a golden brown.

Baked pasta with ham and cheese and peas.
Warming it up makes it even better. Kaila Yu

The result is a toasty, bubbling pasta that you can always bring to the dinner table

A forkful of pasta.
I’ll definitely make this again. Kaila Yu

This dish is bound to impress a date or become a family favorite for the kids.

I’m definitely adding this recipe to my repertoire. It was so easy to make that I already have it memorized.

Next time, I’m going to make this with Spam and mushrooms instead – and I know it will taste just as good.

