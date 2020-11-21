The best early Black Friday deals from Amazon, Best Buy, Home Depot, Target, Walmart, and more stores

Alyssa Powell/Business Insider Black Friday lands next week but shoppers can already save big on TVs, headphones, stand mixers, vacuums, and more.

2020 cares little for precedent and that includes the Black Friday and Cyber Monday schedule. Historically, the enormous shopping event kicks off the day after Thanksgiving, but this year, sales have already begun and may last through the first week of December.

While we expect the best deals to be saved until the official day, on November 27, we’ve rounded up the best early sales from Amazon, Best Buy, Target, Walmart, and other major retailers. Below, you’ll also find answers to some of the most frequently asked questions regarding this year’s atypical holiday shopping season. We’ll be updating this story to include new information as we inch closer and closer to the big day.

Early Black Friday deals at Amazon



Amazon is one of the best stores to shop on Black Friday, but you don’t need to wait until then to start shopping. Amazon’s pre-Black Friday sale is currently underway with fresh markdowns coming every day. Its Holiday Dash sales event has come to an end, but the Black Friday deals are just beginning.

22″ Baseline-Softside CX Carry-On Luggage (medium, Preferred: Amazon)HT-S350 Soundbar with Wireless Subwoofer (medium, Preferred: Amazon)Charge 4 (medium, Preferred: Amazon)BOV900BSS Smart Oven (medium, Preferred: Amazon)

Early Black Friday deals at Best Buy



Best Buy is offering many Black Friday discounts right now. During the storefront’s pre-Black Friday sale, shoppers can expect new markdowns every week. Look for the “Today’s Black Friday Ad Deals available now” section to see which discounted products you can order now and pick up.

SmartThermostat with Voice Control (medium, Preferred: Best Buy)White and Colour Ambiance A19 Smart Bulbs (3-Pack) (medium, Preferred: Best Buy)Protect Home Security System (medium, Preferred: Best Buy)55-inch 4 Series 4K TV (medium, Preferred: Best Buy)

Early Black Friday deals at Home Depot

The Home Depot‘s Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales will kick off early, starting on November 6, and will last through December 2. Shoppers can expect discounts on appliances,home improvement tools, holiday decor, and so much more. And, while only a select few of the deals are available now, shoppers can see all of Home Depot’s upcoming deals through the store’s app.

Slim Ball Animal Upright Vacuum (medium, Preferred: Home Depot)Navigator Lift-Away DLX (medium, Preferred: The Home Depot)Camelot Satin Nickel Connect Z-Wave (medium, Preferred: The Home Depot)Hello Doorbell with Nest Hub Charcoal (medium, Preferred: The Home Depot)

Early Black Friday deals at Target

Target’s Black Friday sale will last all month, with new bargains cycling through every week. It’s the final round of pre-Black Friday sales before the major event, and shoppers can expect markdowns on nearly everything, including toys, kitchen products, electronics, and gaming.

Metal Electric Toothbrush (medium, Preferred: Target)43UN7000PUB Smart TV (medium, Preferred: Target)Roomba i3+ (3550) (medium, Preferred: Target)Fizzi Classic (medium, Preferred: Target)

Early Black Friday deals at Walmart



Walmart’s 3 events of early Black Friday deals have come and gone, but the early deals are still aplenty. Though the deepest discounts aren’t slated to start until November 25, you can still find many excellent price drops from Walmart before then.

Series 6 (medium, Preferred: Walmart)1TB 860 EVO SATA III Internal SSD (medium, Preferred: Walmart)50-inch 4K UHD LED Smart TV with HDR (UN50NU6900) (medium, Preferred: Walmart)2020 iPad 10.2-inch (8th Gen) (medium, Preferred: Walmart)

Early Black Friday deals at Wayfair

Wayfair’s Big Holiday Sale is already underway with the retailer offering up to 60% off select items. Shoppers can find tons of bargains on indoor and outdoor furniture, plus holiday decor like Christmas trees, wreaths, ornaments, holiday lighting, and more.

Down Alternative Pillow (Set of 4) (medium, Preferred: Wayfair)12-inch Pillow Top Hybrid Mattress (Queen) (medium, Preferred: Wayfair)Black Matte Cordless 7 Speed Hand Mixer (medium, Preferred: Wayfair)Artisan Stand Mixer Bundle (medium, Preferred: Wayfair)

FAQs

When is Black Friday?

Black Friday is coming November 27 but several retailers are opting for a month-long version of the shopping event this year.

Shoppers can expect thousands of deals to crop up on the days leading up to and following the big sales event, on Cyber Monday and beyond. However, we still expect the majority of retailers to wait until the big day to drop the very best deals.

Can I shop in-store on Black Friday?

Generally speaking, yes. For most retailers, stores will be open during Black Friday but it will certainly look different from previous years. Stores will limit the number of shoppers allowed in the store at any given time, plus require face masks while indoors.

Which is better Black Friday or Cyber Monday?

This year, the lines dividing Black Friday and Cyber Monday are mostly blurred. In fact, most stores will incentivise online shopping more by offering deals earlier for online shoppers.

Of course, shopping during Black Friday month can be overwhelming. To help, we’re curating the best deals we find all month long.

What should you buy on Black Friday?

Black Friday is an excellent opportunity to buy â€” and save on gifts â€” before the last-minute rush.

Shoppers can expect tons of great deals online way in advance and the days following the big event. Historically speaking, prices tend to drop to all-time lows, often beating out the markdowns seen over the course of the year. The sale covers every product category: tech, home and kitchen, fashion, and smart home.

