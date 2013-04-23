The 10 Best Dunks Of The NBA Season

The NBA has put together a compilation of the 10 best dunks from the 2012-13 season.



The list has some surprises, such as Kobe Bryant’s big dunk not being ranked higher and the Clippers’ between-the-legs alley-oop not being in the top two. But it is no surprise that DeAndre Jordan’s dunk tops the list. And it is even less surprising that all of these dunks are better than anything seen in the dunk contest.

The list:

DeAndre Jordan against Detroit Harrison Barnes against Minnesota LeBron James against Boston Blake Griffin against Milwaukee DeMar DeRozan against Denver Jeff Green against Utah Gerald Henderson against LA Lakers Kobe Bryant against Brooklyn Blake Griffin against Detroit Terrence Ross against Orlando

The video:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.