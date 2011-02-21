Here Are The Best Dunks From The NBA All-Star Game

The West beat the East 148-143 in Sunday night’s NBA All-Star Game.



For a contest with 291 total points and a close finish, it was a bit of snooze in our opinion. Fortunately, we’ve distilled what are pretty much the only highlights worth revisiting into this one handy video.

MVP Kobe Bryant had 37 points and contributed a few slams to this retrospective. (Video updated with a couple we missed.)

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.