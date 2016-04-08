5 apps that will make driving so much easier

Aaron Brown
A ram smartphone mount can safely hold your phone in placeBrian Silvestro

Whether you’re roadtripping from coast to coast or you’re just trying to navigate your car through some city streets, there are multiple smartphone apps that can help simplify your driving experience.

Just don’t forget your RAM Mount.

Waze is the driving navigation app that might keep you out of a ton of trouble.

Aaron Brown/Tech Insider

Waze is well-loved for multiple reasons.

It has extremely solid turn-by-turn directions, it's great at monitoring traffic and delivering current traffic-avoidance directions, and it can also help alert drivers if there are hazards on the road ahead, including potholes, roadkill, and the common favourite, police.

Waze's user community is able to live-report road hazards and hidden police directly on the road while driving. When you're closing in on a hazard, the app will give you a heads-up by verbally announce it to you.

Price: Free

Available on: Android, iPhone

ChargePoint will you help you find charging stations for your electric car.

Aaron Brown/Tech Insider

The ChargePoint app can be used to find charging stations, monitor charge status, and turn charging on and off.

It's one thing to have a mental list of all your local Tesla Superchargers, but if and when range anxiety starts clicking in, an app like ChargePoint will be your saviour.

Price: Free

Available on: Android, iPhone

Glympse can be used to let your friends monitor your drives.

Aaron Brown/Tech Insider

Though it might sound a bit creepy at first, using Glympse to let your friends or family monitor your driving can be pretty fun.

If you're doing a massive road trip and you want your friends to be able to watch your distance progress, Glympse is the perfect tool.

It transmits speed and location information to an online link which can be viewed for hours.

Price: Free

Available on: Android, iPhone

Roadtrippers will show you all the neat points of interest en-route to your destination.

Aaron Brown/Tech Insider

If you're going on an extended drive and you didn't get a chance to find a bunch of interesting waypoints beforehand, Roadtrippers can help.

The app can provide directions, reviews, pictures, and basically all the necessary information to help you explore new places when out on a roadtrip.

Price: Free

Available on: Android, iPhone

PlugShare is another electric car charger-finding app.

Aaron Brown/Tech Insider

Similar to ChargePoint, PlugShare can help electric car owners find chargers wherever they go. Though you're not able to remotely monitor the status of your car while charging, PlugShare generally displays more charging locations and is a bit more user-friendly than ChargePoint.

Price: Free

Available on: Android, iPhone

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.