5 apps that will make driving so much easier

Aaron Brown/Tech Insider

Waze is well-loved for multiple reasons.

It has extremely solid turn-by-turn directions, it's great at monitoring traffic and delivering current traffic-avoidance directions, and it can also help alert drivers if there are hazards on the road ahead, including potholes, roadkill, and the common favourite, police.

Waze's user community is able to live-report road hazards and hidden police directly on the road while driving. When you're closing in on a hazard, the app will give you a heads-up by verbally announce it to you.

Price: Free

Available on: Android, iPhone