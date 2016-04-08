5 apps that will make driving so much easier

Whether you’re roadtripping from coast to coast or you’re just trying to navigate your car through some city streets, there are multiple smartphone apps that can help simplify your driving experience.
Just don’t forget your RAM Mount.
Waze is well-loved for multiple reasons.
It has extremely solid turn-by-turn directions, it's great at monitoring traffic and delivering current traffic-avoidance directions, and it can also help alert drivers if there are hazards on the road ahead, including potholes, roadkill, and the common favourite, police.
Waze's user community is able to live-report road hazards and hidden police directly on the road while driving. When you're closing in on a hazard, the app will give you a heads-up by verbally announce it to you.
Price: Free
The ChargePoint app can be used to find charging stations, monitor charge status, and turn charging on and off.
It's one thing to have a mental list of all your local Tesla Superchargers, but if and when range anxiety starts clicking in, an app like ChargePoint will be your saviour.
Price: Free
Though it might sound a bit creepy at first, using Glympse to let your friends or family monitor your driving can be pretty fun.
If you're doing a massive road trip and you want your friends to be able to watch your distance progress, Glympse is the perfect tool.
It transmits speed and location information to an online link which can be viewed for hours.
Price: Free
If you're going on an extended drive and you didn't get a chance to find a bunch of interesting waypoints beforehand, Roadtrippers can help.
The app can provide directions, reviews, pictures, and basically all the necessary information to help you explore new places when out on a roadtrip.
Price: Free
Similar to ChargePoint, PlugShare can help electric car owners find chargers wherever they go. Though you're not able to remotely monitor the status of your car while charging, PlugShare generally displays more charging locations and is a bit more user-friendly than ChargePoint.
Price: Free
