The Best And Worst Dressed Players In The NBA

Leah Goldman
Russell westbrookFrederick M. Brown/Getty Images

Over the past couple of seasons, NBA players have gone a little crazy with their fashion.

Patterned shirts and lenseless glasses are all the rage among players like Russell Westbrook, but there are still a few guys who dress with a classic style.

Guys like Kobe, Deron Williams, and Tony Parker keep it fresh in classic suits and they are the true best dressed players in the NBA. But on the other side of that, some of the players either have way too much going on, or just look like slobs.

BEST: Deron Williams of the Brooklyn Nets keeps it simple

WORST: Tim Duncan of the Spurs is stuck in the '90s, or something

BEST: Steve Nash of the Lakers goes for the classic look

WORST: Joakim Noah of the Bulls always looks like a mess

BEST: Kobe Bryant of the Lakers looks sharp in all black

WORST: Dwight Howard of the Rockets just has too much going on

BEST: Tony Parker of the San Antonio Spurs always looks fresh

WORST: LeBron James of the Heat used to have his style act together but now, he's gone too far

BEST: Kevin Garnett of the Brooklyn Nets keeps it plain and simple

WORST: Presenting Nick Young of the Lakers without comment

BEST: Dwyane Wade of the Miami Heat usually looks really sharp

WORST: But he also often over accesorizes... that scarf?

BEST: Chris Paul of the Clippers rocks the blazer with jeans look

BEST: And his son CP4 is a little fashionisto too

WORST: There was a time when Carmelo Anthony dressed well, but he's taken this crazy fashion trend too far

BEST: Derrick Rose of the Chicago Bulls has unfortunately spent a lot of time in nice suits on the bench...

WORST: Tyson Chandler of the Knicks is just all over the place with his style

BEST: Amar'e Stoudemire of the NY Knicks puts just enough quirkiness into his style

WORST: Andrew Bynum of the Cavs is just weird

BEST: He's not a player but Heat coach Erik Spoelstra always looks great on the sidelines

WORST: Brandon Jennings of the Bucks hasn't quite got the hipster look down

HONORABLE MENTION: When it came to Russell Westbrook we couldn't put him in either category

Westbrook dresses pretty crazy...

And it's all pretty ugly...

But we give him props, and respect his style.

This guy is very stylish

