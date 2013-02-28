The Best Dressed Journalists On Financial TV

Photo: Bloomberg

Financial TV journalists are live before millions every day — millions of investors, business professionals, and other serious people.That means that they need to walk a fine line. They need to look great, but they also need to look serious. This isn’t easy.



Everything has to come together — hair, makeup, clothes — to present a complete package.

We’ve seen more than our share of financial TV fashion fails, but we won’t talk about those today. Today, we’ll celebrate the victories.

This is a list of people that consistently look smashing on camera. We don’t know who styles them — maybe they style themselves. Whatever the case, they need to keep doing what their doing.

And everyone else should take note.





