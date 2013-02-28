The Best Dressed Journalists On Financial TV

Photo: Bloomberg
Financial TV journalists are live before millions every day — millions of investors, business professionals, and other serious people.That means that they need to walk a fine line. They need to look great, but they also need to look serious. This isn’t easy.
Everything has to come together — hair, makeup, clothes — to present a complete package.
We’ve seen more than our share of financial TV fashion fails, but we won’t talk about those today. Today, we’ll celebrate the victories.
This is a list of people that consistently look smashing on camera. We don’t know who styles them — maybe they style themselves. Whatever the case, they need to keep doing what their doing.
And everyone else should take note.
Tausche has a fantastic sense of style and selects colours and silhouettes that are perfect for her on-camera job. She even manages to keep it chic in the field whether it's in Sun Valley, Idaho or an Occupy protest.
We're also going to give her props for her recent makeover. Her hair used to be longer and darker, but we think the shorter lighter cut is doing wonders for her.
This award winning journalist makes this list for her consistency. Liu's hair, makeup, and clothing are always solid if not impressive, and she's live super early too.
Herera has come a long way from her 1980s whoop-dee-do bangs. Now she looks fresh, stylish and age appropriate (which is huge).
Johnson rocks a preppy look and it works for him. He also has the range to wear both bow and neck ties.
Most importantly, his hair is flawless. We're pretty sure it doesn't move.
Perfect hair, perfect makeup, and a killer (and we mean killer) dress collection, make Bloomberg TV's Deirdre Bolton a clear pick for this list.
Melissa Francis is constantly looking pretty in pink. She can pull the colour off really well with her hair colour and skin tone.
One time we noticed she was wearing almost the same outfit as news anchor Barbie. That's not a bad thing either.
Wapner is always surrounded by a bunch of guests who have prepped for their time on the Halftime Report, but he always manages to stand out.
While some of Wapner's guests like to look loud, he tends to rock a classic suit look and he wears it well.
Larry Kudlow consistently looks sharp with his French cuffed shirts and pin stripe suits.
We love the glasses and the American flag tie lapel pin and pocket square make his outfit pop.
We wish we could have Stephanie Ruhle's closet. She has some of the best (and fun) on-air dresses we've seen.
Not only that, but she hasn't dropped the ball on being chic one iota since she got pregnant.
Outside of work, she has a great sense of style, too. We love her famous red specs she rocks.
Alix Steel always looks put together on air. We love her classic look and the fact that she wears pearls.
This is a case of a big man in a well-fitting suit. We're guessing Sullivan is about 6' 4'' or 6' 5''.
If you're tall, maybe write Sullivan an e-mail and ask him how he does it.
For someone who came from print, Andrew Ross Sorkin is working the TV look very well -- Great classic suits, perfect hair.
It took him a bit to get the suits fitting perfectly, though.
Another male Bloomberg anchor with impossibly perfect hair. Not only that, but we often notice that Schatzker's shirt-tie combos are a little daring, but always pleasing.
Dominic Chu has some serious style and we love it when he wears pink shirts.
He also has a fantastic tie collection. He even wore a skull and crossbones tie on air. Now that's badass.
In the last couple years, Courtney Reagan has transitioned from that typical news reporter look of short, voluminous big blonde hair and a skirt suit.
Now she has a more stylish layered haircut and we love her brightly coloured dresses.
Seema Mody has made one of the biggest improvements. When she first started at CNBC in the U.S., her outfits were so dull and boring.
Now she's rocking vibrant colours and more fitted dresses and she looks fabulous.
Is there any question that Bloomberg TV's Tom Keene should be on this list?
Bow ties are in his genes (he likes to wear Hermès and no he doesn't have a special deal with them).
He also has the perfect fitting suit. And keep in mind that for him this perfect fit is a true victory. He's super tall (we're guessing at least 6' 5'') and suiting a man of that size can be a challenge.
