London Is Having A Competition For The Best Dressed Banker

A suit so sharp Jamie Dimon had its portrait painted.

Photo: Sudler Sotheby’s International Realty

Apparently a clothing shop in London is holding a competition for the best dressed banker.Right now, Philippe Guyot, the Head of Credit Sales at BNP Paribas is winning.



The shop holding the contest, Cad and the Dandy, explained why they’re holding the contest to Dealbook:

“When the recession started there were all these reports about bankers buying white shirts because no one wanted to stand out.”

“We wanted to celebrate individuality. We also wanted to have a little bit of fun.”

The surprise: they’ve received 45 nominations. AND most of the nominations are men.

Why it’s not so surprising: the winner gets two free suits.

