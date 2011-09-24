STYLE ICONS: The Best Dressed Professional Athletes

Leah Goldman
Professional athletes look great when they are out playing for their teams, but some look better than others in their everyday clothes.

Maria Sharapova is known for her fashionable ways off the court, but she’s not the only one who knows how to dress.

With the help of stylists, wives, or just plain good taste, here are the best dressed professional athletes.

Maria Sharapova is known for her fashion off the court

LeBron James is one of the many stylish NBA players

Anna Kournikova always looks good on the red carpet

We bet Carmelo Anthony gets tips from his wife Lala

Racecar driver Danica Patrick is fashionable when she's not driving

Tom Brady is just as stylish as his model wife Giselle

Dwyane Wade wears fashionable accessories

US Softball player Jennie Finch is stylish on and off the field

New York Knicks Amar'e Stoudemire is always dressed perfectly

Figure skater Kim Yu Na dressed perfectly at the Time 100

Kobe Bryant poses for the LA Times

Gina Carano looking stylish at a promotion for her new movie Haywire

David Beckham is the UK's style icon, along with his wife

Most know Charlotte Casiraghi as an Italian royal, but she also has a successful equestrian career, and she's always dressed perfectly

Here's the stylist Roger Federer, with the queen of fashion herself

Cristiano Ronaldo is fashionable, good looking, and a great soccer player.

How could we leave Dennis Rodman off?

