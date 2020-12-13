31 iconic photos of Trump that will go down in history

- President Donald Trump’s time in office has been filled with noteworthy and often unexpected moments.
- From holding a baseball bat in the Blue Room to yelling at kid mowing the White House lawn, these often impromptu moments have been captured by photographers.
- Insider rounded up some of the most memorable and candid images of Trump from the last four years.
President Donald Trump’s time in office has been personified by broken traditions, from declining to release his tax returns in the beginning of his tenure, to high turnover rate of his officials even in the final days of his presidency.
Many of these controversies have also been portrayed by White House photographers tasked with capturing the behind-the-scenes moments that define a presidency: the highs, the lows, and everything in between. Pete Souza, President Barack Obama’s photographer, for example, managed to get up-close and personal with the former leader.
Many Americans have viewed the Trump administration through the lens of uncredited pictures posted on his Twitter account, staged White House photo-shoots, and the award-winning pictures from journalists who have followed him over the past four years.
Insider poured through these galleries and rounded up some of the most wildly memorable and candid images of President Trump:
His taped tie
Telling photos of the President-elect Donald Trump trickled in even before he was sworn in. In this scene, Trump made headlines for his taped tie.
The dismissal of James Comey
“He’s become more famous than me,” Trump joked when embracing former FBI director James Comey, during his first days as president. Their relationship soured after Comey led the investigation into whether Trump’s 2016 campaign colluded with Russia.
Trump abruptly announced he was firing Comey with a tweet in May 2017.
The original White House staff
Before he was commander-in-chief, Trump gained stardom for his “you’re fired” catchphrase on his TV show, “The Apprentice.” That pattern of firings continued under his presidency, when he purged officials he deemed disloyal, or let go of close advisers who later pleaded guilty in federal court.
The glowing orb
This viral moment from 2017 showed Middle East leaders touching a glowing globe as part of a commencement ceremony for a new anti-extremism centre in Saudi Arabia.
Meeting with Pope Francis
During his trip to the Vatican, Trump gifted Pope Francis a collection of books written by Martin Luther King Jr.
Relationship with Russia’s Vladimir Putin
Trump’s relationship with Russian President Vladimir Putin has been under scrutiny throughout his presidency. “It’s an honour to be with you,” Trump said during their first-ever meeting at the G20 summit in Germany.
“Made in America”
Trump, echoing his campaign promises, held several events at the White House celebrating America’s innovations in production.
Looking at the sky during a solar eclipse
Trump briefly glanced up at the sky during a solar eclipse, which can cause eye damage without eye protection, even after an adviser warned him not to look.
The kid who mowed the White House lawn
“It would be my honour to mow the White House lawn some weekend for you,” 11-year-old Frank wrote to Trump.
Paper towels for hurricane victims
Trump defended throwing paper towels to Puerto Ricans affected by Hurricane Maria, calling the criticism “a made-up thing.”
Slashing the red tape — literally
After Trump announced that he was slashing government regulations, he stood in front of a huge stack of papers and literally cut the red tape.
The wall
Trump campaigned on building a controversial border wall along the US-Mexico border. But the prospects of the grand scheme fizzled out over the years, and much of its construction has yet to materialise.
“America First”
Trump strained US relations with many international allies when he committed to an “America First” approach to foreign policy.
Trump’s meet-and-greets
Two years after their meeting at the White House, rapper Kanye West withdrew his support for Trump and announced his own bid for the presidency in July 2020.
“Fake News” fiasco
Trump has endlessly launched attacks against the media and journalists over the past four years.
Holiday celebrations
During a Christmas Eve call to children, Trump asked a seven-year-old girl if she still believed in Santa. “Are you still a believer in Santa Claus,” Trump asked. “[Because] at seven, it’s marginal, right?”
Fast-food at the White House
Trump started his own tradition of serving fast food at the White House to college championship teams.
State of the Union showdowns
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s clap during his State of the Union speech exploded the internet with memes.
The Trump-Kim talks
Trump became the first sitting president to ever set foot in North Korea during a hastily-scheduled meeting with leader Kim Jong Un in 2019.
Trump v. Pelosi
Trump tweeted a striking photo accusing House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of having an “unhinged meltdown,” though Democrats quickly came to her defence and praised her for standing up to the president.
Sharpie-gate
Trump incorrectly stated that Hurricane Dorian would impact Alabama during a press conference. Although the National Weather Service also shut down his claim, Trump repeated the mistake by displaying an altered map at a press conference.
The US raid that killed ISIS’ leader
Trump was criticised for appearing to stage a photo while watching a military operation that resulted in the successful killing of ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi.
Impeachment
“I want nothing,” Trump’s notes from his impeachment inquiry said. “I want no quid pro quo.”
“Vindication”
Following Trump’s impeachment in December, the Senate voted to acquit him of the two charges: obstruction of Congress and abuse of power.
Black supporters
Trump has repeatedly declared that he has “done more for the Black community than any other president,” excluding President Abraham Lincoln, a claim his critics have criticised and described as outrageous and far-fetched.
Dr. Fauci’s facepalm
The US’s top infectious disease expert, Dr. Anthony Fauci, broke his composure when Trump went off-script to speak about the “Deep State Department” during a COVID-19 briefing in the early days of the pandemic.
Campaign rallies during the pandemic
Trump travelled to multiple states a day as he hosted campaign rallies during the pandemic in the lead-up to the 2020 presidential election.
“Law and order”
Trump held a Bible in front of a church near the White House, after federal officers cleared the streets of mostly peaceful protesters with tear gas and batons. The alleged photo-op shown live by some TV channels was widely denounced by religious leaders, given the racial tensions at the time.
Trump’s former defence secretary, Jim Mattis, broke his silence to condemn the clearing of protesters by force and the president’s rhetoric against protests generally as making “a mockery of our Constitution.”
Embrace of Evangelicals
Trump frequently touted his support and appreciation of Evangelical Christians, who are predominantly white, despite the claims from former associates who suggest otherwise.
The media interviews
Axios correspondent Jonathan Swan’s mixed expressions to Trump’s comments during a wide-ranging interview became an online sensation.
Trump and COVID-19
Trump temporarily left the hospital where he was receiving treatment for the coronavirus to wave at supporters in a presidential motorcade. He was condemned for risking the health of his Secret Service agents.
