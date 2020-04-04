43 documentaries on Netflix you need to go watch right now

Netflix ‘Killer Inside: The Mind of Aaron Hernandez.’

If there’s one thing Netflix has a lot of, it’s great documentaries.

From Oscar-winners (“Icarus,” “American Factory”) to docuseries you can’t stop watching (“Tiger King,” “Cheer”), there are endless options.

Here are 43 must-see titles.

If the huge popularity of “Tiger King” has shown us anything it’s that non-fiction stories, whether in series form or as a movie, are hugely popular. And thankfully in a time when we are searching for interesting things to distract us from what’s going on outside our windows, Netflix has a bevy of fantastic documentaries to keep us occupied for days.

There are Oscar-winners like “Searching for Sugar Man” and “Icarus,” classics like “Paris is Burning” and “Jiro Dreams of Sushi,” and addictive docuseries like “Killer Inside: The Mind of Aaron Hernandez” and “Wild Wild Country.”

Here are 43 documentaries you should watch right now:

Note: Numerous Netflix titles drop off the service monthly, so the availability of titles below may change.

“13th” (2016)

Netflix Ava DuVernay’s ’13th.’

Nominated for an Oscar, Ava DuVernay delivers a powerful look inside the US prison system and how it’s history is laced with racial inequality.

“20 Feet From Stardom” (2013)

Radius Morgan Neville’s ’20 Feet From Stardom.’

This Oscar winner puts the spotlight on the careers of backup singers.

“Amanda Knox” (2016)

Amanda Knox Amanda Knox speaks out in her own documentary, ‘Amanda Knox.’

This deep dive into the murder case surrounding Amanda Knox in the early 2000s and the media frenzy that accompanied it is something that’s hard to stop watching. And it also features interviews with Knox looking back on the whole ordeal.

“American Factory” (2019)

Netflix Steven Bognar and Julia Reichert’s ‘American Factory.’

Winner of this year’s best doc Oscar, filmmakers Steven Bognar and Julia Reichert capture what takes place when a Chinese billionaire opens a closed down General Motors plant and hires thousands of Americans for his glass company. We watch as the workers try to fit in with a Chinese corporation.

“Amy” (2015)

Getty Amy Winehouse.

Here’s another Oscar-winner, but a very different story. Told through archival footage, director Asif Kapadia (“Senna,” “Diego Maradona”) profiles the life and talent of the late singer Amy Winehouse.

“Audrie & Daisy” (2016)

Sundance Film Festival ‘Audrie & Daisy.’

This documentary delves into online bullying by focusing on high schoolers Audrie Pott and Daisy Coleman after they were sexually assaulted and then suffered cyberbullying.

“The Battered Bastards of Baseball” (2014)

Netflix Kurt Russell on the Portland Mavericks.

If you miss watching baseball, this can help a little. Watch Bing Russell (father of movie star Kurt Russell) as he creates in 1973 the only independent baseball team at the time, the Portland Mavericks. This one is a lot of fun.

“Bombshell: The Hedy Lamarr Story” (2017)

Zeitgeist Films Hedy Lamarr was more than just a major movie star.

A fascinating biography on 1940s star Hedy Lamarr, the movie doesn’t just show off how she became a memorable starlet, but also how her invention helped defeat the Nazis in World War II.

“Casting JonBenet” (2017)

Michael Latham/Sundance Institute Kitty Green’s ‘Casting JonBenet.’

Director Kitty Green delves into the unsolved murder of 6-year-old beauty queen JonBenet Ramsey by crafting this super-stylish doc that recounts what happens and also touches on the mythology that has grown.

“Cheer” (2020)

Netflix ‘Cheer.’

This hugely addictive docuseries follows the training by the Navarro College Bulldogs Cheer Team as they prepare to compete in the National Cheerleading Championship.

“Conversations with a Killer: The Ted Bundy Tapes” (2019)

AP Convicted kidnapper Theodore Bundy is led into the Pitkin County courthouse.

A godfather of the true-crime genre, director Joe Berlinger (“Paradise Lost”) examines serial killer Ted Bundy and features interviews the infamous Bundy did while on death row.

“Dirty Money” (2018-2019)

Netflix Martin Shkreli.

Now in its second season, each episode explores corporate corruption. Stories range from Donald Trump to “pharma bro” Martin Shkreli to the fraudulent practices at Wells Fargo.

“The Edge of Democracy” (2019)

Netflix Petra Costa’s ‘The Edge of Democracy.’

Nominated for an Oscar this year, director Petra Costa examines the complex Brazilian political system.

“Elena” (2012)

Tribeca Film Institute Director Petra Costa makes a doc that’s a love letter to her sister in ‘Elena.’

Before “Edge of Democracy,” Costa made this moving documentary that celebrates the life and talent of her older sister and aspiring actress, Elena.

“Fyre” (2019)

Netflix Ja Rule and Billy McFarland filming the promo video in the Bahamas.

A remarkable behind-the-scenes look at the rise and fall of the greatest festival that never was: Fyre.

“Gaga: Five Foot Two” (2017)

Netflix Lady Gaga in ‘Gaga: Five Foot Two.’

Here we follow Gaga as she works on her album, “Joanne,” and prepares for her Super Bowl LI halftime performance. And there’s also the moment where she receives balloons from Bradley Cooper for a little movie they did together, “A Star Is Born.”

“Get Me Roger Stone” (2017)

Netflix Roger Stone in ‘Get Me Roger Stone.’

It’s interesting to watch this one now. This doc delves into the colourful life and career of Roger Stone. In November he was sentenced to 40 months in prison for witness tampering and other charges.

“Gringo: The Dangerous Life of John McAfee” (2016)

Showtime John McAfee.

Looking for something twisted and bizarre? Try out this doc that focuses on the bizarre life of tech giant John McAfee.

“Holy Hell” (2016)

Sundance Film Festival ‘Holy Hell.’

Focused on a West Hollywood cult and its abusive leader, this doc is told with archival footage shot by the director when he was a member of the cult.

“Icarus” (2017)

Netflix Bryan Fogel in ‘Icarus.’

In this Oscar-winner, we follow director Bryan Fogel as he uncovers illegal doping in sports thanks to the whistleblowing done by the head of Russia’s state-sponsored Olympic doping program.

“Into the Inferno” (2016)

Netflix Werner Herzog in ‘Into the Inferno.’

Werner Herzog presents a fascinating and beautifully shot doc about active volcanoes around the world and the people who live near them.

“Jim & Andy: The Great Beyond” (2017)

Netflix Jim Carrey in ‘Jim & Andy.’

Years after he made the Andy Kaufman biopic, “Man on the Moon,” Jim Carrey uncovers the hours of footage shot of him being in character throughout the making of the movie. And we are so happy he did because it’s wild.

“Jiro Dreams of Sushi” (2011)

Magnolia Pictures ‘Jiro Dreams of Sushi.’

A moving and insightful profile on then-85-year-old sushi master Jiro Ono and his legendary Tokyo restaurant.

“Killer Inside: The Mind of Aaron Hernandez” (2020)

Elsa/Getty Images Aaron Hernandez.

This three-part doc looks at the man behind the madness that was Aaron Hernandez. While at the height of his career as an NFL player, he was linked to three murders. Thanks to never-before-heard jailhouse calls by Hernandez, we are given a side of Hernandez we never knew.

“Knock Down The House” (2019)

Netflix Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez in ‘Knock Down the House.’

Spotlighting the political campaigns of several women during the 2018 congressional election, the big draw is having a front seat for the rise of Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

“Last Chance U” (2016-2020)

Netflix ‘Last Chance U.’

Now four seasons deep, this series delves into the football programs at junior college, in which people are truly doing it for the love of the game.

“Making a Murderer” (2015, 2019)

Netflix Steven Avery, the subject of ‘Making a Murderer.’

In two seasons, we have delved into the complex cases of Steven Avery and Brendan Dassey for the murder of Teresa Halbach. Both men now say they’re innocent and victims of a corrupt system.

“My Scientology Movie” (2015)

Magnolia Pictures ‘My Scientology Movie’ delves into the infamous church.

Sometimes funny, sometimes chilling, but always fascinating, we follow Louis Theroux as he infiltrates the Church of Scientology.

“Nobody Speak: Trials of the Free Press” (2017)

John Pendygraft/Sundance Institute Hulk Hogan in ‘Nobody Speak.’

The trial between Hulk Hogan and Gawker turned out to be a landmark case when it comes to freedom of the press. This movie follows the ins-and-outs of the case while also giving other examples of why the media is under fire.

“One of Us” (2017)

Netflix Heidi Ewing and Rachel Grady’s ‘One of Us.’

This powerful doc by Heidi Ewing and Rachel Grady looks at New York’s insular Hasidic community and three people who did the unspeakable: walk away from it.

“Paris is Burning” (1990)

Janus Films ‘Paris is Burning.’

A landmark film from director Jennie Livingston who looks at New York City’s drag scene in the 1980s.

“Raiders!: The Story of the Greatest Fan Film Ever Made” (2015)

Alamo Drafthouse The creators behind the greatest fan film ever made.

In the 1980s, three childhood friends set out to make a fan film of “Raiders of the Lost Ark.” They weren’t successful. In 2014, the boys are now men and decide to come together to finally finish the movie.

“Screwball” (2018)

Greenwich Entertainment ‘Screwball.’

Taking the bizarre true story of Major League Baseball’s doping scandal and giving it a little twist, director Billy Corben tells the story by casting kids to reenact the events.

“Searching for Sugar Man” (2012)

NonStop Entertainment Rodriguez in ‘Searching for Sugar Man.’

We follow director Malik Bendjelloul as he tries to find out what happened to the reclusive 1970s rocker known only as Rodriguez. The movie went on to win an Oscar.

“Seeing Allred” (2018)

Sundance Institute ‘Seeing Allred.’

A powerful look at Gloria Allred’s life from a housewife to one of the most feared women’s rights attorneys.

“Sour Grapes” (2016)

Dogwood ‘Sour Grapes.’

A fascinating look at the wine auction world and a counterfeiter who – thanks to deep connections with the rich and powerful – sold millions of dollars of fraudulent wine at top auction houses.

“Strong Island” (2017)

Netflix William Ford in ‘Strong Island.’

Yance Ford’s emotionally-charged Oscar-nominated film investigates the 1992 murder of his brother, William.

“Surviving R. Kelly” (2019)

This six-part series is a chilling investigation into the allegations of abuse against R. Kelly that were brought forward by multiple women.

“Taylor Swift: Miss Americana” (2020)

Sundance Film Festival Taylor Swift in ‘Miss Americana.’

Here the veil of celebrity and superstardom is pulled back (we think) to examine the real Taylor Swift (maybe).

“They will Love Me When I’m Dead” (2018)

Netflix Orson Welles.

Regardless of if you have or haven’t watched Orson Welles’ final movie, “The Other Side of the Wind” (which Netflix bankrolled to finally get completed), you will find this doc on the autumn years of the legend very interesting.

“Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness” (2020)

Netflix Joe Exotic is one of the subjects in ‘Tiger King.’

What can really be said about this seven-part doc? You have to see it to believe it.

“What Happened Miss Simone?” (2015)

Netflix Nina Simone.

Liz Garbus’ Oscar-nominated doc on singer and civil rights activist Nina Simone is a powerful work about an inspiring woman.

“Wild Wild Country” (2018)

Before “Tiger King,” this docuseries was the must-binge. It follows what went down when a controversial guru and his disciples flocked to a quiet country in Oregon.

