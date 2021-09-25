I’ve seen all 110 Disney Channel Original Movies. Here are the 17 that are most worth your time.

- Disney Channel started releasing its own movies 25 years ago, and I’ve seen all 110 of them.
- Some of my favorites are “Brink!” (1998), “Smart House” (1999), and “Cadet Kelly” (2002).
- “Halloweentown” (1998), “Camp Rock” (2008), and “Descendants” (2015) became successful franchises.
- Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.
It was the fourth Disney Channel Original Movie (DCOM), and it centered on a group of inline skaters.
Andy “Brink” Brinker (Erik von Detten) led the Soul-Skaters, who were all about blading for the love and community of the sport. But their rivals, Val (Sam Horrigan) and the Team X-Bladz, were only in it for the money.
Throughout the movie, Brink is tested when he gets a little taste of wealth after skating with the enemy.
On Halloween, Marnie (Kimberly J. Brown) finds out her grandma Aggie (Debbie Reynolds) is actually a witch who lives in Halloweentown.
Now that she knows the truth about her family, Marnie sneaks off to the magical realm for more details and adventure. But she ends up getting more than she bargained for when she and her siblings have to save the entire town from an evil warlock.
Set in the year 2049, the film follows 13-year-old Zenon (Kirsten Storms), who lives with her family on a space station. But after getting in trouble, she’s sent to live with her aunt on Earth.
There, she has to learn to fit in with a whole new environment, navigate first love, shut down a greedy businessman’s plot to destroy her real home, and do whatever it takes to make it back for the Proto Zoa (Phillip Rhys) concert.
As with most movies about extremely powerful and all-consuming technologies, the excitement only lasts a short while before the home’s AI begins to takeover.
When their lives are put on the line, the Cooper family must work together to fight back against the power-hungry virtual assistant.
Scott (Michael J. Pagan) is from a family of superheroes, and all he wants is for his powers to manifest before his 14th birthday. Feeling like a disappointment, Scott pretends to have the powers of flight and superhuman strength to fit in.
This comes back to bite him when his parents decide to let him show off his new abilities by saving a damsel in distress — they both end up needing to be saved because of Scott’s lies.
But when a villain starts brainwashing kids and their parents, it’s up to Scott to prove to his family, and himself, that he’s more than enough to save the day with or without powers.
All Andy (Alana Austin) wants is to compete in motocross racing like her brother Andrew (Trever O’Brien), but their dad doesn’t believe the track is the right place for a girl.
When Andrew gets injured, Andy goes undercover as her brother and takes his place in the motocross circuit. But things get a little complicated when she starts to fall for fellow racer and new friend Dean (Riley Smith).
Free-spirited Kelly (Duff) gets a wake-up call when she’s forced to attend her stepdad’s strict military academy.
Cadet Captain Jennifer Stone (Romano) makes Kelly’s life hell until they come together to pull off a historic drill-team performance set to Superchick’s “One Girl Revolution.”
“Gotta Kick It Up” starring Camille Guaty and America Ferrera centers on a group of girls from an LA middle school who do everything it takes to bring their dance team to victory after adjusting to a new coach.
The competitive siblings have their sights set on winning and they’re willing to put in the work above everything, including school, friends, and romance.
On her way to the top, Erica must also stand up against mean girls at school and sexist fellow racers in the male-dominated sport.
In “Eddie’s Million Dollar Cook-Off,” the titular character (Taylor Ball) must choose between the baseball team his dad coaches and his newfound love for cooking when the league finals and a big cooking competition are scheduled on the same day.
In “High School Musical,” Troy (Zac Efron) must choose between basketball (on a team that’s also coached by his dad) and the callbacks for the school musical with his new love, Gabriella (Vanessa Hudgens). And, of course, it’s all mixed together with some boppin’ musical moments.
In “Jump In,” Izzy (Corbin Bleu) is forced to pick between boxing, like his dad, or competing in double dutch. Though the big fight and the jump-rope competition end up being a day apart, Izzy’s still pressured by friends and his dad in what is truly one of the best-written and best-acted DCOMs.
Centered on a group of girls with a love for performing in cheetah-themed attire, the movie showed how powerful female friendships can be, even when drama, romance, and record deals try to get in the way.
With the help of a catchy soundtrack and Raven-Symoné’s star power — along with Adrienne Bailon, Sabrina Bryan, and Kiely Williams — it spawned two sequels, multiple albums, live tours, and a whole merchandise line.
As a reality TV show looks for the next great kid magician, Danny (Johnny Pacar), a teen with real power, throws everything for a loop.
There’s conniving contestants, a fun and sweet relationship between outsiders Danny and Allyson (Aly Michalka), a manipulative master magician, and an evil plot that must be foiled.
For some reason, out of all 110 DCOMs, something just feels different about this movie.
After playing supporting roles in two DCOMs and on two Disney Channel shows, this one was all her.
Much to her dismay, Wendy (Song) has to put her high-school life on hold to become a warrior and defeat an evil spirit from destroying the world — with the help of a cute monk named Shen (Shin Koyamada).
There’s training montages, romance, and humor throughout.
Add in the rest of the Jonas Brothers and a couple of killer musical performances, and you have “Camp Rock.”
There’s a reason this movie had one of the highest-rated premieres in DCOM history, inspired a successful sequel, and is still being talked about on the internet today.
After watching this movie and falling in love, there are so many fun details to pick up during the next rewatch, too.
It gives Disney fans a new tale to enjoy as the “rotten” teens leave their villainous home island to attend school with princes and princesses on the mainland.
Viewers won’t be able to stop themselves from rooting for the junior villains as they work to discover who they are and who they want to be. The catchy songs, romance, magic, and killer costumes don’t hurt either.