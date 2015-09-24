21 of the best designers to follow on Instagram

Drake Baer
Amy Neunsinger Nickey Kehoe Shop 02Nickey & Kehoe

News nerds love Twitter, teen idols love Vine, and designers — be they of food, apparel, or type — love Instagram. 

From fashion king Roberto Cavalli to flower queen Sarah Ryhanen, the photo-sharing app hosts a cascade of aesthetic inspiration. 

Here are a few of the must-follow feeds. 

Roberto Cavalli, fashion design legend.

Simply put, Cavalli is the king of fashion Instagram.

@robertocavalli

Steven Harrington, artist and graphic designer.

Harrington illustrates with a manic, hallucinogenic style that's like Keith Haring meets Rocko's Modern Life.

@s_harrington

Michael Salisbury, architectural photographer.

Michael Salisbury brings out the moody glory of Chicago.

@msalisbu

Julie Lee, food stylist.

Lee ensures that any time you scroll through Instagram you'll leave hungry.

@julieskitchen

Jennet Liaw, letterer.

Liaws, a graphic designer, shows off bold, dynamic script.

@jennetliaw

Vanessa Knight, designer and curator.

Knight's stones will rock you -- go to her for curated gems and minerals, plus shamanic-looking wall hangings.

@able_ground

Sarah Ryhanen, florist.

Sarah Ryhanen is perhaps the freshest florist in the floral design game. She runs a farm in upstate New York, as well as the Saipua flower shop, which the New York Times described as 'legendary among New York flower lovers for its unusual arrangements.'

@saipua

Lily Stockman, painter.

Painter Lily Stockman shows her love of the American Southwest.

@lilystockman

Sarah Fager, in-house designer at IKEA.

A peek inside the IKEA design process, gorgeous natural shots, and warmly minimalist interiors? Yes, please.

@sarah.fager.IKEA.designer

Ryan Korban, interior designer at large.

Interior designer Ryan Korban stands at the intersection of decadence and surrealism.

@ryankorban

Thaddeus O'Neil, surf-loving fashion designer.

Keep it tropical with O'Neil, beach-lux fashion-dude.

@thaddeusoneil

I Have This Thing With Floors, 'selfeet' aficionado.

Sweet kicks meet fine floors. What's not to love? It's the stuff of 'selfeet' -- think feet selfie -- legend.

@ihavethisthingwithfloors

Todd Nickey and Amy Kehoe, interior designers.

Whimsical, bright, elegant interiors, courtesy of Los Angeles team Todd Nickey and Amy Kehoe.

@nickeykehoe

Shell Ryan, wall-lover.

Ryan shoots walls in states of marvellous decay.

@shell_kr

Serge Najjar, architectural adventurer.

Naijar, a Lebanese photographer, takes pictures of humans within architecture, in and around Beirut.

@serjios

Tara Mangini & Percy Bright, home designers.

Mangini and Bright put together elegant, rustic interiors.

@jerseyicecreamco

Sam Kalda, illustrator.

Kalda designs quirky, 1950s-inspired patterns.

Grace Bonney, founder of design sponge.

Instagram Embed:

Henry Wilson, industrial designer.

Wilson, a Sydney-based industrial designer, shows the brutally beautiful pieces coming out of his shop -- as well as their inspirations.

Neil Secretario, letterer.

Instagram Embed:

@neilsecretario

Melina Hammer, photographer and food stylist.

Farm-to-table visual perfection.

@melinahammer

