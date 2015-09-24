21 of the best designers to follow on Instagram

News nerds love Twitter, teen idols love Vine, and designers — be they of food, apparel, or type — love Instagram.
From fashion king Roberto Cavalli to flower queen Sarah Ryhanen, the photo-sharing app hosts a cascade of aesthetic inspiration.
Here are a few of the must-follow feeds.
Simply put, Cavalli is the king of fashion Instagram.
Harrington illustrates with a manic, hallucinogenic style that's like Keith Haring meets Rocko's Modern Life.
Michael Salisbury brings out the moody glory of Chicago.
Lee ensures that any time you scroll through Instagram you'll leave hungry.
Liaws, a graphic designer, shows off bold, dynamic script.
Knight's stones will rock you -- go to her for curated gems and minerals, plus shamanic-looking wall hangings.
Sarah Ryhanen is perhaps the freshest florist in the floral design game. She runs a farm in upstate New York, as well as the Saipua flower shop, which the New York Times described as 'legendary among New York flower lovers for its unusual arrangements.'
@saipua
Painter Lily Stockman shows her love of the American Southwest.
A peek inside the IKEA design process, gorgeous natural shots, and warmly minimalist interiors? Yes, please.
Interior designer Ryan Korban stands at the intersection of decadence and surrealism.
Keep it tropical with O'Neil, beach-lux fashion-dude.
Sweet kicks meet fine floors. What's not to love? It's the stuff of 'selfeet' -- think feet selfie -- legend.
Whimsical, bright, elegant interiors, courtesy of Los Angeles team Todd Nickey and Amy Kehoe.
Ryan shoots walls in states of marvellous decay.
Naijar, a Lebanese photographer, takes pictures of humans within architecture, in and around Beirut.
Mangini and Bright put together elegant, rustic interiors.
Kalda designs quirky, 1950s-inspired patterns.
Grace Bonney is one of the web's design tastemakers at Design Sponge, and her Instagram is pure joy.
Wilson, a Sydney-based industrial designer, shows the brutally beautiful pieces coming out of his shop -- as well as their inspirations.
Based in Altanta, freelance designer Secretario pens -- or brushes -- fat hip-hop type.
Farm-to-table visual perfection.
