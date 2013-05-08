THE DESIGN 75: The Best Designers In Technology

Mari Sheibley, first designer at Foursquare

In the tech world, there has traditionally been more emphasis on engineering than on design. Build a machine that works first, and decide on the colours later.



No more. Innovative companies know that if they don’t get the design right — particularly as it relates to the user-interface — then they might as well not launch a new product at all. If users don’t get it, it doesn’t matter how innovative it is — you’re wasting your time.

Some of companies leading this charge are Apple, Path, Pinterest, Square, and Airbnb. Design is at the core of their businesses.

Last month, Business Insider asked our readers to submit nominations for the most talented designers in the tech industry. After sifting through reader submissions and scouring the web for qualified designers, we’ve come up with a list of the 75 best designers in tech.

The list includes product designers, mobile app designers, web designers, user interface designers, human interaction designers, you name it.

When determining the ranking, we took into account a few different criteria: experience, quality of work, number of nominations, and size of company.

Thanks to BI writer Dominic Green for helping compile this list.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.