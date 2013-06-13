15 Companies That Are Dominating App Design Right Now

The way an app looks is one of the most important aspects of mobile development.



When a new user first taps open an app, it has to look beautiful, be simple, and work quickly. Otherwise, they won’t come back.

We’ve found 15 companies that are dominating the mobile app experience.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.