Check Out The Best Deals Coming Next Week

Each Thursday I’ll be posting a list of some of the best deals you’ll find over the next week (today’s list was compiled with help from our friends at Fatwallet.com, Smarter Travel, and CouponTrade.com)

Have a deal you’d like us to include? Email [email protected]

Apparel

The Children’s Place: Save 25% when you make a $50 purchase with coupon M2H2012 (Exp 4/1)

New York & Company: Get 30% off and free shipping on purchases over $100 with coupon 3011 (Exp 4/2)

Juicy Couture: Additional 40% off All Markdown Jewelry and Handbags with Coupon SPRING12 & Get 4% Cash Back (exp 3/31)

eBags: 30% off One Item with Coupon EMFBFF (exp 4/1) Kohl’s: 20% off Any Purchase with Coupon SMS9717 (exp 4/7) Macy’s: Up to 50% off Select Diamond Styles plus Extra 20% off with Coupon DIAMOND & Get 2.5% Cash Back (exp 4/2)

Dining & Entertainment

Fandango: 20% off $25 Fandango Bucks Purchase with Visa Signature Card & Get 4.75% Cash Back (was 3.75% – CB sale ends 4/2)

Restaurant.com: $25 Restaurant.com Gift Certificates just $2 with Coupon BLOOM & Get 24% Cash Back (exp 3/31)

Entertainment Books: 50% off 2012 Entertainment Books, Free Shipping & Get $5.00 Cash Back

DeepDiscount.com: $5.00 off $5.00 Purchase with Coupon ENJOY5 and Free Shipping with $15 Purchase (exp 3/31)

Gadgets

Newegg: Lenovo IdeaPad Z570 Notebook with Intel Core i5 15.6″ 6GB RAM, 500GB HD $599.99 with Free Shipping & Get up to 4% Cash Back (was up to 3% – CB sale ends 4/2)

Best Buy: Asus K53E-BBR15 15.6″ Laptop with Intel Core i5-2450M Dual Core, 4GB RAM, 500GB HD $449.99 with Free Shipping & Get up to 3.6% Cash Back (exp 3/31)

Dell: Dell ST2420 24″ Full HD Widescreen Monitor with Free Soundbar $219.99 after Coupon RTVMXVG7VFM8MH with Free Shipping & Get 2% Cash Back (Exp. 4/4)

Airfare

Caribbean, Latin America Flights from $108 O/W: Aruba, Belize, Bermuda, Brazil, the Dominican Republic, and many other sunny locales are on sale from four airlines. Exp. 4/10

Europe Fare War! 7 Airlines, 100s of Routes on Sale, Travel Into Fall: A whopping seven airlines have announced new sales for spring, summer, and even fall Europe flights. Exp. 4/2

New Virgin America Sale from $79 O/W: Additionally, find promotions from Frontier, Hawaiian, Southwest, and two from JetBlue. Exp. 4/2

US Airways Sweetens the Deal for Lounge Membership: This offer makes airport-lounge access a bit more accessible. Exp. 4/3

Summer Flights to Paris from $700 R/T: Pay as little as $700 round-trip for your flight from the U.S. to Paris this summer when you book with XL Airways. The catch? Despite the airline’s name, its economy-class seats are anything but large. Exp. N/A

Last minute Vegas Values: Hotels from $48, Vacations form $476 & Get up to 4% Cash Back (exp 4/5)

Lodging

Orbitz sale: $50 off 3+ Night Flight and Hotel Packages with Coupon SPRINGORBITZ (exp 3/31)Holiday Inn: 20 per cent Off Advance Purchase: Great savings if you prepay for your stay. Exp. N/A

Oahu: Three-Night Escapes with Air from $579: Pleasant Holidays is featuring three-night vacations with air to Oahu from as low as $579 per person for travel in April and May. Exp. N/A

Las Vegas: Three Nights with Air from $402: Delta Vacations is featuring three-night escapes to Las Vegas with airfare from $402 per person for select travel dates in May. Exp. 4/9

Expedia Hawaii: Get $150 off a $1500 Hawaii Package with coupon EXPEDIAHAWAII150 (Exp 4/2)

Cashback Deals

Ebates.com’s cashback Easter sale

