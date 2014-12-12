What You Should Buy (And Avoid) At Costco

Costco has gained popularity for its bulk groceries at low prices.

If you’re a fan of the warehouse chain, Consumer Reports has some helpful tips for what you should and shouldn’t buy there.

Experts from the publication tested hundreds of items to find the best products.

Their full report can be found in the magazine’s January 2015 issue.

WHAT YOU SHOULD BUY:

Kirkland Signature regular sliced bacon.

Consumer Reports’ testers praised the smokiness of the meat.

Kirkland Signature Super Premium vanilla ice cream.

“Big dairy flavour helped it best Breyers,” the magazine writes.

Kirkland Signature organic chicken stock.

Once again, the flavour wins here.

Kirkland Signature maple syrup.

The quality is great considering the cheap price.

Kirkland Signature Toscano extra version olive oil.

The “distinct flavours” made the olive oil stand out.

Kirkland Signature real mayonnaise.

The taste isn’t generic, according to the testers.

Kirkland Signature Free & Clear liquid laundry detergent.

The magazine praises how effective the product is on stains.

Kirkland Signature dishwasher pacs.

“Impressive job cleaning,” the testers write.

Kirkland Signature Premium Big Roll paper towels.

These paper towels are incredibly effective, and were the cheapest that Consumer Reports tested.

WHAT TO AVOID:

Kirkland Signature House Blend coffee beans.

The magazine criticises the “burnt” taste of the coffee.

Kirkland Signature gel dishwasher detergent.

This product left behind stains and spots.

