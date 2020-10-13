These are the best deals you can grab from Amazon Prime Day 2020

- Amazon Prime Day 2020 kicked off in Australia earlier today, as Amazon Prime Members gain access to thousands of discounted items.
- The event runs from October 13 – 14 in Australia. Sales sitewide include technology, beauty, car accessories, fashion, home, kitchen and much more.
- We have compiled a list of the best deals you can get this Prime Day 2020.
Amazon Prime Members in Australia are the first in the world to experience Amazon Prime Day 2020, with thousands of items receiving heavy discounts for two straight days.
Launching at midnight, October 13 and running until 11.59pm October 14 AEDT, Amazon Prime Day slashes the price of tech, fashion, appliances, accessories and everything in-between.
To get the most out of Amazon Prime Day, you can sign up to become an Amazon Prime Member at $6.99 a month, with the option to cancel at any time.
Here’s a collection of some of the best deals for Prime Day 2020:
Day 1 deals now available:
Please note some of these deals are only available for a limited time.
- Best Amazon device deal: Amazon Echo Sub, $99.00 (originally $199.00 — that’s 50% off.) You can also get the Amazon Echo Dot (3rd Gen) for $34.00 (originally $79.00).
- Best headphones deal: Save 34% on Bose QuietComfort (Series II) headphones.
- Best smart home device deal: Save 55% off the Ring Door View Cam Smart Doorbell $89.00 (originally $199.00)
- Best kitchen deal: Save 37% off Instant Pot Pressure Cookers like the Duo Nova Electric Multi-Use Pressure Cooker $169.00 (originally $269.00)
- Best beauty deal: Save up to 50% off Skincare from Sukin, Cetaphil, Dove and more such as the WELEDA Skin Food $8.93 (originally $15.95)
- Best vacuum deal: Roborock H6 Cordless Stick Vacuum $471.25 (originally $699.00)
- Best health and personal Care deal: Save up to 40% off GHD products like the GHD Classic Wave Wand $160.00 (originally $245.00)
- Best Camera deal: Nikon D810 DSLR Camera $2,899.00 (originally $3,999.00)
- Best phone deal: Samsung Galaxy Note 20 $1,139.00 (originally $1,499.00)
- Best apparel deal: Save up to 40% off select Nike clothing & shoes such asthe Flex Experience RN8 running shoe at $72.00 (originally $120.00)/li>
- Best watch deal: Up to 40% off Fitbit Watches like the Fitbit Versa 2 $199.00 (originally $299.95)
- Best home audio deal: Save on Bose Soundbar 700 $769.00 (originally $1,195.00)
Couldn’t find something in particular? Here are the rest of the deals from Amazon Prime Day 2020. You can also bookmark this article for more deals as they drop, or this page for all things Amazon Prime Day 2020..
