You Can Now Get Spotify Premium For Less Than A Dollar

You don’t need to pay a dime to enjoy Spotify, but there’s plenty of advantages to upgrading to Spotify Premium — and it’s never been cheaper.

Spotify is offering a three-month Spotify Premium subscription for only 99 cents for a holiday promotion, which is a significant discount considering Spotify Premium is usually $US9.99 a month.

The promotion only applies for new users, however, so if you’re already paying for Spotify Premium, you’re out of luck, unfortunately.

So what makes Spotify Premium better than simply using Spotify’s free version?

The major difference is that there’s no ads with Spotify Premium, and you can also download tracks offline and select an individual track when using the mobile app (the free version only lets you shuffle your playlists, and there’s no offline listening). Spotify Premium also streams at a much higher quality, 320 kbps compared to 128 kbps, which means your music will sound better, too.

Basically, if you’re not a fan of ads and like to use Spotify on the go, upgrading is definitely worth it.

You can sign up for the 99 cent Spotify Premium promotion by clicking here.

