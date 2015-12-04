The best days to get holiday deals this month -- and the one time you should skip shopping entirely

You may have missed Black Friday, but there are still some days left to get great deals this holiday season.

Kyle James, founder of Rather-Be-Shopping.com, dug through eight years of data to figure out the single best days to get specific items for shoppers who missed out on Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals.

“I was able to go back and search through our coupon/deal database for the past eight Decembers and determine patterns for certain shopping categories,” James told Business Insider.

While the best days to shop for different categories are peppered throughout December, there is one day that James advises everyone to skip shopping.

“In terms of online shopping, definitely skip December 17, as the following day is free shipping day,” says James. “Many online retailers will not offer free delivery on the 17th, but they will on the 18th.”

Here’s what day you should be checking for deals online and in stores for each category as you stock up for the holidays.

Fitness Gear: December 10

James says it’s hard to determine why fitness gear deals kick off a wave of post-Black Friday deals, but that he suspects it is because of the longer delivery time associated with big fitness equipment.

High-definition televisions: December 11 to 13

This year, James has noted 55% more coupons for HDTVs the weekend of December 11 to 13 compared to prior weekends — something that fits with previous years’ trends.

Jewellery and wedding bands: December 14 to 17

This is a category that tends to freeze prices in the few weeks leading up to Christmas, as James has written on Rather-Be-Shopping.com. For that reason, he recommends buying now, instead of waiting for the post-Christmas deals that many other categories offer in the new year.

Stocking stuffers: December 15

The past five years of Rather-Be-Shopping.com data reveal excellent coupons issued mid-month from “specialty gift” online retailers like Shutterfly and Red Envelope.com.

Laptops: December 15

In the past two years, Dell and HP have offered great online coupons on December 15, with discounts of up to $500. James expects more of the same in 2015, and additionally advises checking Costco.com mid-month for laptop deals.

PS4 and Xbox: December 16

December 16 is when James reports retailers enter the final stretch of sales, making it a huge day for deals.

“When sales aren’t meeting expectations they begin releasing better coupons [and] deals to entice shoppers to purchase right around the 15th to 16th of December,” he says.

Tools and hardware: December 16

In prior years, December 16 has brought online deal drops from Home Depot, Lowe’s, and Ace Hardware. Tools and hardware also tend to be discounted up to 30% in stores from the 16th to the 24th.

Christmas toys: December 16

“This one makes sense as toy retailers often start to feel the pinch of lacklustre sales mid-month and start offering incentives,” says James, who has noted a 70% growth in coupons for toys on December 16 compared to just a few days before.

Apparel and shoes: December 18

“Clothing/shoes category is always on Free Shipping Day, December 18 this year,” says James. “It’s one of those categories where procrastinating definitely pays off as the majority of popular online clothing retailers offer free guaranteed delivery by Christmas Eve along with a coupon code for a per cent [or] dollar off your purchase.”

Kitchen stuff: December 18

James has reported that on free shipping day, the number of coupons increases 80% from the day before. Many coupons will even beat Cyber Monday when it comes to savings, so if you’re a procrastinator, this can be a big day for deals.

