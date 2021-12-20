14 of the hottest dating tips we learned in 2021 — from flirting with your eyes to why coffee dates are the perfect first date

- In 2021, singles balanced online and in-person dating as the pandemic continued on.
- Experts said a positive attitude when dating goes a long way. They also suggested serious daters keep their first dates short.
- These are the best expert dating tips we got from coaches and therapists this year.
This year, singles faced dating challenges new and old.
As the pandemic raged on, singles relied on dating apps to find matches. Dating app downloads increased 13% in 2021 compared to the last three months of 2020, according to a report from app analytics company Adjust.
At the same time, some dreamed of chance in-person encounters, as vaccines became available in the spring and summer months.
Throughout the year, dating experts told Insider their top tips for finding and flirting with a match, whether on your phone or in-person.
“Connecting on a deep level is the new flirting — energy, vibing, all that stuff. Flirting is about connecting on an energetic level, in my mind,” Nobile said.
To get yourself into that mindset before you start swiping, be mindful of and savor the joys in your daily life, said Nobile.
This framing allows someone to talk about their career, but also leaves room for discussion about hobbies and passions.
How a match responds to this question will clue you into whether they’re self-sufficient, and if they’re excited about their day-to-day life, two important qualities in a long-term partner, said Nobile.
To practice your “flies,” hold eye contact for three seconds with someone walking by in the opposite direction, said Nobile. As you’re about to pass each other, offer a smirk or brief smile, depending on your audience.
If a match said they’ve run four marathons, you could write, “Wow! Four marathons?! Does running run in the family?”
Once you make eye contact, flash a smile and see if they reciprocate.
If they don’t return the smile, or turn away, it could mean they’re not interested, according to McNeil. But if they do, it could mean they’re open to chatting.
She gave the example of seeing a cute stranger at a clothing store, or even the bar. You could approach him, say you like how his shirt looks on him, and then ask where he got it from, with the intention of buying it for your friend or brother.
This way, you’re not only complimenting their appearance, but also hinting at your single status, according to McNeil.
“I know this might feel scary in the moment, but when you consider you may never see this person again if you don’t take action, then you’ll really kick yourself in the butt if you don’t at least try,” said McNeil.
If you’re really nervous, she suggested thinking of the worst-case scenario: “On the flip side, if it doesn’t go well or they reject you, then you will never see them again. So what does it really matter in the scope of the big picture?”
For example, if you match with someone who loves to hunt but you don’t understand the allure, avoid saying “I hate hunting.” Instead, ask why they enjoy it and explain you’ve never tried it, said Nobile. This way, the conversation keeps a positive tone.
If you find yourself feeling uncomfortable because of the questions a match is asking you, it’s OK to end the conversation right away, said Nobile.
Nobile, who charges a minimum of $10,000 for four months of her services, instructs all of her clients to grab a coffee when they meet someone new.
This way, they get a genuine feel for their date before investing time and energy on someone who they only know from a dating app.
She said picking out something about their physical appearance, whether it’s what they’re wearing or their eye color, will create a warm atmosphere.
Called the “3-4 rule,” Nobile’s method requires that singles learn four key principles — chemistry, core values, emotional maturity, and readiness — so they don’t waste time dating someone they are likely incompatible with.
For the first date, Nobile suggested learning about a prospect’s career and passions, what they’ve learned about themselves over the past year, the relationship they’re looking for, and their relationship history.
It’s also a good time to ask about their family and long-term goals, Nobile said.
Instead, Nobile suggests you end your 30-minute meet up with a strategy she calls the “accidental touch.”
To do it, Nobile said on your way back from the restroom or as you’re getting ready to leave, subtly touch your date on the forearm or knee, as if by accident. Then, Nobile suggests saying “Sorry,” or, “Oh my gosh, I thought there was something on your arm,” to acknowledge the touch.
The move, which could be too far out for some, can suggest you’re interested in connecting further on a second date, said Nobile.
Though it can be nerve-racking, self-love and practice help, Nobile said.
Instead of worrying how conversations could go, tell yourself you’re worthy of love and joy, and that you have everything you need within yourself.
“Social connections require some bravery, some sense of self-worth, and a whole lot of humor and patience. You are doing your bes,t and you will have a better chance of meeting your new partner by daring to do something a little outside of your comfort zone,” said McNeil.