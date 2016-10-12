These are the best words to include in your dating profile, according to eHarmony

Your good sense of humour won’t score you a date — at least not online.

Dating website eHarmony recently released a list of the most and least “attractive” words to use in a dating profile, and “funny” is no longer one of them. The company’s data scientists examined more than 12,000 of the most popular dating profiles on its site to determine which words attract the most potential partners.

eHarmony found that men in 2016 value intellectual qualities the most, while women appreciate physical merit.

Women who described themselves as “ambitious” in their dating profiles attracted 48% more attention those who did not. Men who used the phrase “physically fit” in their bios attract 96% more attention than those who did not include those words.

eHarmony found that other top keywords for men included spontaneous, affectionate, and outgoing. And “attractive” keywords in women’s profiles related to creativity, work ethic, and their “sweet” side.

What other words will get you noticed?

The 10 most attractive words to put in your dating profile, for men:

1. Physically fit (+96% more interaction than peers who did not use this phrase)

2. Perceptive (+51%)

3. Spontaneous (+45%)

4. Outgoing (+44%)

5. Optimistic (+39%)

6. Intelligent (+35%)

7. Passionate (+32%)

8. Affectionate (+29%)

9. Articulate (+24%)

10. Ambitious (+23%)

And for women:

1. Ambitious (+48%)

2. Perceptive (+46%)

3. Sweet (+33%)

4. Hard working (+32%)

5. Thoughtful (+28%)

6. Physically fit (+21%)

7. Creative (+19%)

8. Rationale (+19%)

9. Spontaneous (+19%)

10. Energetic (+18%)

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.