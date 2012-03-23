'The Bachelor' Ben Picks The Best Wines For Any Date

Jeff Herr



This post appeared on Food & Wine.

Ben Flajnik, the star of the latest season of ABC’s The Bachelor, is—contrary to what people might guess—a legitimate, honest-to-God winemaker. In 2008, he started Sonoma’s Envolve Winery with partners Mike Benziger and Danny Fay, focusing on small-production organic and biodynamic bottlings from top vineyards around the region. We asked him for his favourite date wines.

Check Out ”Bachelor’ Ben’s Wine Picks For Any Date>

More from Food & Wine:

50 Best Bars in America

Best Burgers in the U.S.

Best Fried Chicken in the U.S.Best Pizza Places in the U.S.

World’s Best Cities for Street Food





This story was originally published by Food & Wine.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.