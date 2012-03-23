'The Bachelor' Ben Picks The Best Wines For Any Date

Jeff Herr
Ben Flajnik, the star of the latest season of ABC’s The Bachelor, is—contrary to what people might guess—a legitimate, honest-to-God winemaker. In 2008, he started Sonoma’s Envolve Winery with partners Mike Benziger and Danny Fay, focusing on small-production organic and biodynamic bottlings from top vineyards around the region. We asked him for his favourite date wines.
What to Drink: Silky Russian River Pinot Noir
Ben's favourite: Benziger Signaterra
His Reason: Women love Pinot. Plus Mike's family owns the winery!
What to Drink: Zippy, citrusy Sauvignon Blanc
Ben's favourite: Patianna
His Reason: Good price ($17) and quality. And it's organic, too.
What to Drink: Crisp rosé
Ben's favourite: Envolve
His Reason: Pick a wine you know well, so there's at least one thing to talk about.
What to Drink: Massive Dry Creek Valley Zinfandel
Ben's favourite: Seghesio
His Reason: So rich and powerful that it will take your mind off the date.
What to Drink: Cold, hoppy India Pale Ale
Ben's favourite: Bear Republic Brewing
His Reason: Great for sports on TV with my partners in the winery.
