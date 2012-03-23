'The Bachelor' Ben Picks The Best Wines For Any Date

Ben Flajnik, the star of the latest season of ABC’s The Bachelor, is—contrary to what people might guess—a legitimate, honest-to-God winemaker. In 2008, he started Sonoma’s Envolve Winery with partners Mike Benziger and Danny Fay, focusing on small-production organic and biodynamic bottlings from top vineyards around the region. We asked him for his favourite date wines.

First Date

What to Drink: Silky Russian River Pinot Noir

Ben's favourite: Benziger Signaterra

His Reason: Women love Pinot. Plus Mike's family owns the winery!

Cheap Date

What to Drink: Zippy, citrusy Sauvignon Blanc

Ben's favourite: Patianna

His Reason: Good price ($17) and quality. And it's organic, too.

Blind Date

What to Drink: Crisp rosé

Ben's favourite: Envolve

His Reason: Pick a wine you know well, so there's at least one thing to talk about.

Horrible Date

What to Drink: Massive Dry Creek Valley Zinfandel

Ben's favourite: Seghesio

His Reason: So rich and powerful that it will take your mind off the date.

No Date

What to Drink: Cold, hoppy India Pale Ale

Ben's favourite: Bear Republic Brewing

His Reason: Great for sports on TV with my partners in the winery.

