The 10 best date night spots in Chicago

Valentine’s Day is on a Saturday this year, which means there is even more pressure to find that perfect date night spot.
To help you find a place that will impress your date, our friends at The Infatuation put together a list of the best date night spots in Chicago.
Whether you’re craving authentic Neapolitan pizza or incredible hand-crafted cocktails, these are 10 of the best places to eat on Valentine’s.
Davanti Enoteca may be a chain (with 5 locations) but certainly doesn't feel like one. The small Italian restaurant has a casual but romantic atmosphere, and great menu options for date nights.
The special Valentine's Day tasting menu has a chocolate espresso cake and comes with a bottle of Prosecco.
Homestead on the Roof, located above Roots Pizza in the Ukrainian Village, is a farm-to-table restaurant that serves fresh seasonal ingredients in its American-style dinner menu.
The restaurant is best to visit when the weather is nice since they have an amazing outdoor patio that has an organic garden, but the indoor heated seating is also quite cozy.
Known for its amazing 'garden-to-glass' cocktails and friendly wait staff, Homestead will not disappoint on a date night.
Celebrated restaurateur Brendan Sodikoff's latest venture, named Cocello, is a 'boutique Italian' spot that is a perfect place to 'see and be seen.' The restaurant is 'the kind of place a modern day Rat Pack would hang,' writes The Infatuation's Sam Faye.
The spot is dimly lit with dark wood, crystal chandeliers, brick walls, and big brown leather booths -- which makes it a perfect spot for cozying up to your Valentine's date.
Nightwood is a farm-to-table restaurant in the up-and-coming neighbourhood of Pilsen. The restaurant prides itself on having the freshest ingredients -- the menu is handwritten daily and is constantly rotating.
Nightwood is offering a Valentine's Day special with a 4-course diner menu.
If you're in the mood to share a bunch of great dishes, Emilio's Tapas is the perfect place. The colourful Spanish restaurant has a warm and friendly atmosphere -- and great sangria.
Recommendations: Skip the paella and just get a bunch of different tapas.
Located in the heart of Bucktown, Le Bouchon is a cozy little restaurant that serves some of the best French food in Chicago.
The service is prompt and the atmosphere is friendly but its incredible food is the reason people keep coming back.
'We feel comfortable saying you should order anything that catches your eye because we don't think it will disappoint,' writes Sam Faye.
Spacca Napoli's motto is to serve 'pizza faithful to the authentic Neapolitan style,' and some even say that it is the best pizza in town.
The restaurant has a homey Italian feel with brick walls and a wood-burning oven -- the restaurant even gives customers a free cannoli on the way out.
Owner and chef Riccardo Michi grew up in his family's Milan restaurant, which helped him master the art of traditional Italian cuisine.
Michi opened the restaurant with his wife and sous chef Veronica, and the two created a menu that makes the dining experience feel 'like a page out of Italy,' writes Sam Faye.
The place is small and reservations are recommended.
La Scarole, a low-key spot in River West, gives 'heaping portions of traditional Italian food at afford prices, which might as well be the technical term for being awesome,' writes Sam Faye. The restaurant is small and cozy, which would make it a perfect spot for a causal date.
The thing to order on the menu: Penne a la vodka with shrimp and asparagus.
