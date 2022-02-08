Search

The best and most daring looks celebrities wore at the 2022 Brit Awards

Amanda Krause
Adele at the 2022 Brit Awards.
Adele at the Brit Awards in London, England, on February 8, 2022. Samir Hussein/Getty Images
  • The Brit Awards were held in London, England, on Tuesday.
  • Stars like Adele and Olivia Rodrigo were there, and walked the red carpet in glamorous gowns.
  • Others, like musicians Anne-Marie and Måneskin, chose more daring looks.
Olivia Rodrigo shined in a sleeveless Alexandre Vauthier design covered in tiny mirrors.
Olivia Rodrigo at the 2022 Brit Awards on February 8.
Olivia Rodrigo at the Brit Awards in London, England, on February 8, 2022. Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images
The gown’s skirt was especially stunning, with a jagged hem and a scooped waist that created a backless look.
Ed Sheeran stood out in a vibrant suit designed by Etro.
Ed Sheeran at the 2022 Brit Awards red carpet.
Ed Sheeran at the Brit Awards in London, England, on February 8, 2022. Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images
He paired the velvet outfit with a white button-up, black dress shoes, and a paisley-pattern tie.
Adele stole the show with her daring Armani Privé gown.
Adele at the 2022 Brit Awards.
Adele at the Brit Awards in London, England, on February 8, 2022. Samir Hussein/Getty Images
The black garment had long, off-the-shoulder sleeves, a plunging neckline, and polka-dot tulle that flowed from her shoulders to the back of her skirt.
Johnny McDaid and Courtney Cox also chose all-black outfits for the Brit Awards.
Johnny McDaid and Courteney Cox at the 2022 Brit Awards.
Johnny McDaid and Courtney Cox at the Brit Awards in London, on February 8, 2022. JMEnternational/Getty Images
McDaid looked dapper in a leather jacket, and Cox looked elegant in a long-sleeved gown made from satin.
“Doctor Who” star Jodie Whittaker was whimsical in her minidress.
Jodie Whittaker at the 2022 Brit Awards.
Jodie Whittaker at the Brit Awards in London, England, on February 8, 2022. JMEnternational/Getty Images
Her cream-colored poncho dress had red, orange, and white beading across its shoulders and its sheer balloon sleeves.

She completed the look with platform sandals and a small purse designed to look like a die.

All four members of Måneskin looked stunning on the red carpet.
Måneskin at the 2022 Brit Awards.
Måneskin at the Brit Awards in London, England, on February 8, 2022. Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images
Thomas Raggi wore a pink-and-black striped suit jacket and leather pants, while Victoria De Angelis posed in a blue latex jumpsuit.

Damiano David opted for a purple fringe jacket over a pink button-up, and Ethan Torchio donned a mesh shirt tucked into patent-leather pants.

YouTuber KSI walked the red carpet in a gray suit and a black harness that was intertwined with his jacket.
KSI at the 2022 Brit Awards.
KSI at the Brit Awards in London, England, on February 8, 2022. Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images
For accessories, he chose purple latex gloves and black boots lined with a purple sole.
Singer Anne-Marie put her own twist on the “no-shirt” trend by wearing a black bikini top that tied around her torso.
Anne-Marie at the 2022 Brit Awards.
Anne-Marie at the Brit Awards in London, England, on February 8, 2022. David M. Benett/Getty Images
She also added a black leather jacket on top and striped pants that covered her shoes. Her outfit was designed by Philosophy.
Griff chose an oversized gown with thin, beaded straps.
Griff at the 2022 Brit Awards.
Griff at the Brit Awards in London, England, on February 8, 2022. JMEnternational/Getty Images
The musician’s checker-print dress was pink and black, while her jewelry was all silver.
British TV presenter Maya Jama opted for a daring, three-piece outfit.
Maya Jama at the Brit Awards on February 8, 2022.
Maya Jama at the Brit Awards in London, England, on February 8, 2022. Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images
Designed by MÔNOT, her look included a zigzag-shaped bralette and an ankle-length skirt with triangular cutouts across the waist.

She completed the look with a fur shawl, pointed heels covered in crystals, and silver jewelry.

Musician Joy Crookes looked like royalty in a gold ensemble.
Joy Crookes at the 2022 Brit Awards.
Joy Crookes at the Brit Awards in London, England, on February 8, 2022. Samir Hussein/Getty Images
She wore a halter bra with a golden miniskirt, as well as a cape that hooked around her neck with a jeweled collar.
Musician and makeup artist Abby Roberts arrived in a mesh gown with long sleeves.
Abby Roberts at the 2022 Brit Awards.
Abby Roberts at the Brit Awards in London, England, on February 8, 2022. Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images
She also wore a high-cut leotard underneath, an oversized cross necklace on top, and graphic eyeliner that extended across her nose.

More From Business Insider Australia

About the Author
Amanda Krause