The 17 best dance movies of all time, ranked

Paramount Julia Stiles and Sean Patrick Thomas in 2001’s ‘Save the Last Dance.’

The INSIDER Summary:

• Compelling dance movies, like “Dirty Dancing,” are hard to get right.

• These are the best dance movies of all time, from “Happy Feet” to “Step Up.”

Dance movies are hard to get right. They need eye-popping (and frequent) dance breaks, but they also need a cast who can act, not just pirouette or break.

The worst dance movies require fast forwarding through all the parts that aren’t dance. But the best ones aren’t just watchable — they’re classics.

Here’s our official ranking of the 17 most famous dance movies ever made.

INSIDER Note: This isn’t a list of all dance movies — just the most popular. We also excluded movie-musicals. Even though they have lots of dancing, that’s an entirely separate genre that deserves its own ranking.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.