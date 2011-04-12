The 5 Best Daily Deals Sites

Photo: via Lifehacker
Daily deals sites offer some amazing, “ending soon” discounts on choice items and experiences.Here’s a look at the five most popular daily deals sites.
Earlier this week we asked you to share your favourite daily deals site, specifying that nominated sites should “provide some sort of special discount on a product or service in limited-time offer fashion (maybe not exactly one day, but close enough to it)”.
We’ve counted up the qualifying nominations and now we’re back to highlight the five top picks so you can vote on the best daily deals site of all.
Woot! is the original 'one day, one deal' site, one that's been around long enough that we've even put together a complete guide to capturing Woot! Off loot.
(Woot! Off is its several-deals-a-day bonanza.) Woot! one-day deals are often solid deals, but the site may also be worth a daily visit just for the irreverent and highly entertaining descriptions ('Oh look, you've got yourself a dual-core processor?
That's so cute! That's adorable! I'm packing a hexa-core, son. Step off.'). Woot! spinoffs include Kids.Woot, Wine.Woot, Shirt.Woot, and Deals.Woot.
Groupon offers discounts of 50 to 90 per cent off stuff to do, eat, see, and buy in cities across the U.S., and some in Canada as well.
Daily deals are triggered when enough Groupon members buy the deals, which include discounts for massages, movie tickets, hotel stays, and even aeroplane piloting instruction.
Like Groupon, LivingSocial is a daily deals site offering up to 90% off local products and services, including specific family-friendly and travel getaway deals.
LivingSocial's deal locations include not just North America, but cities in Europe and Australia as well. You can also earn free deals by getting three other people to buy the deal too.
Past deals include 75% off a month of yoga classes and 50% off a 3-course steak dinner with wine for two.
TeeFury sells one t-shirt every day for 10 bucks (or less).
Featuring the work of independent designers/artists, TeeFury shirts are truly limited-edition ('tee today, gone tomorrow'), sold only within the 24 hours and then never again on the site, although the artist can resell the design elsewhere.
This is a daily deals site for everyone who loves t-shirts and original artwork.
1 Sale A Day is pretty much what its name suggests. Much like Woot! (but without the snarkiness), 1 Sale A Day posts one product, discounted up to 90% off retail, at midnight.
Spinoffs include cell phone/wireless items, jewelry, and family daily deals.
