If you decided to stay in and avoid the crazy crowds on Black Friday, the good news is there are plenty of deals to choose from on Cyber Monday, too.

A bunch of retailers including Wal-Mart and Amazon will be offering discounts that you can take advantage of without having to leave your home.

Most stores like Best Buy and Target aren’t announcing deals until Dec. 1, but we’ve rounded up the best discounts we’ve come across so far.

From giant HD TVs to gaming console bundles, here are some of the best Cyber Monday deals in tech.

Disclosure: Jeff Bezos is an investor in Business Insider through his personal investment company Bezos Expeditions.

