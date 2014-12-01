If you decided to stay in and avoid the crazy crowds on Black Friday, the good news is there are plenty of deals to choose from on Cyber Monday, too.
A bunch of retailers including Wal-Mart and Amazon will be offering discounts that you can take advantage of without having to leave your home.
Most stores like Best Buy and Target aren’t announcing deals until Dec. 1, but we’ve rounded up the best discounts we’ve come across so far.
From giant HD TVs to gaming console bundles, here are some of the best Cyber Monday deals in tech.
Disclosure: Jeff Bezos is an investor in Business Insider through his personal investment company Bezos Expeditions.
Motorola announced that the Moto X, which we've called one of the best Android phones of the year, will be on sale for just $US0.01 when you sign up for a two year contract with Verizon. If you opt for the contract-free unlocked version, you'll get a $US140 discount which brings the price down to $US359 from $US500.
Wal-Mart is also selling a 55-inch 4K Ultra HD TV made by Samsung for $US998, which is a $US500 drop from its normal price.
On Cyber Monday, RadioShack will be offering a 30% discount on Samsung's Galaxy Tab 4. You can get the 7-inch version for $US150, which is $US50 off its normal price of $US200. The larger 10-inch version will be on sale for $US250 even though it usually costs $US350.
Wal-Mart is basically giving away one of Motorola's new phones for free. The Moto E will be $US10 without a carrier subsidy. That's a 90% discount, since the phone usually costs $US129 off contract. It's meant to be an affordable phone anyway, but at just $US10 it's quite a steal.
Staples is selling the Asus X205-TA for just $US150 until Dec. 1. It's a touchscreen laptop that runs Windows 8.1 and runs on one of Intel's newest Bay Trail quad-core processors. At $US150, it's probably one of the cheapest (if not the cheapest) Windows laptop you can buy. It's a $US50 price cut, since Microsoft's Windows Store lists the laptop as $US200 on its website.
You can get Toshiba's new Chromebook for just $US200 through Sam's Club, which is $US50 lower than its regular starting price of $US250. Toshiba's Chromebook is a lightweight, comfortable laptop that's designed for browsing the web. It's got a large 13.3-inch screen, it boots up super fast, and has excellent battery life. The version that's on sale through Dec. 7 comes with a 1366 x 768 screen resolution and 16GB of storage.
Amazon is chopping $US30 off one of its newest tablets this holiday season. From Nov. 27 through Dec. 1, you can get the tablet for $US109 instead of $US139. The screen is a little less sharp than the new Fire HDX, but for that price it's a great deal. The Fire 7 comes in five colour options too.
As part of its Black Friday and Cyber Monday promotions, Google is cutting $US130 off one of its Android Wear watches. The LG G Watch will cost $US99, which is much cheaper than the regular $US229 price. Plus, you get a $US50 gift card to the Google Play Store too.
