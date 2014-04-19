Cruise ships seem to be getting more and more extravagant, with cool extras like glass viewing capsules, laser-shooting ranges, heated pools and movie theatres.
We’ve found the 10 best cruise lines in the world with the help of the experts at FindTheBest.
FindTheBest ranked major cruise lines based on data from consumer reviews, including those from J.D. Power Cruise Line Satisfaction Report, expert ratings from U.S. News and Cruise Critic, crime reports and health inspection data like the CDC vessel sanitation program score.
Average Price:About $US150 per day or less
FindTheBest calls Royal Caribbean International 'The Innovative Ship.' It has the biggest ships in the cruise industry and provides everything you would expect from a cruising experience: bumper cars, water slides and musical theatre all onboard.
Young couples in their 20s and families with young kids tend to take this cruise line. It sails to the Caribbean, Hawaii and Mexico among other places.
Average Price:About $US150 per day or less
Norwegian Cruise Line offers a very relaxed atmosphere, which is why FindTheBest dubbed the line 'The Freestyle Cruise.' Travellers dress casually and enjoy onboard activities including comedy shows, musicals and food events like a Chocoholic's Buffet.
The line attracts a lot of family travellers. It sails to the Caribbean, Mexico and the West Coast of the U.S. among other places.
Average Price:$301 - $US450 per day
Seabourn is a luxury cruise line for 'The Well-Traveled Cruiser,' according to FindTheBest. It offers sophisticated onboard activities like wine tastings and lectures. The ships have high marks for health and safety.
Couples tend to take this cruise line. It sails to Asia, the Caribbean and the Mediterranean among other places.
Average Price:$301 - $US450 per day
Crystal Cruises is a luxury line that sails ships with more spacious cabins for each traveller. This line, characterised as a 'Luxury Big-Ship' experience by FindTheBest, hosts frequent guest lectures by celebrities like Regis Philbin, Linda Ellerbee and Carol Channing
You can book a trip that lasts up to 89 days. The line sails to Africa, Hawaii and the Caribbean among other places.
Average Price:$301 - $US450 per day
Silversea Cruises is a luxury line that offers travel to any of the seven continents. Its all-inclusive fares, which tend to include airfare and pre-cruise accommodations, helped earn it 'The Luxury Ship' title on FindTheBest.
Middle-aged singles and couples often opt for this line. It offers a world cruise option in addition to several individual locations across the continents.
Average Price:About $US701 per day or more
Regent Seven Seas Cruises is a luxury line that FindTheBest calls 'The Most All-Inclusive Cruise.' It includes shore excursions and drinks in the boarding price. It provides a first-class experience with personalised service throughout the trip.
Travellers on Regent tend to be in their 50s or older. The line sails to India, Europe and South America among other places.
Average Price:$301 - $US450 per day
Oceania Cruises calls itself a country club with a casual ambiance. FindTheBest even calls it 'The Floating Country Club.' Trips on the line include low-key onboard activities like cooking or painting classes and personalised service. It does employ a strict no-smoking policy throughout the ship.
Travellers tend to be middle-aged couples or friend groups. Oceania sails to Australia, Canada and the Aegean among other places.
Average Price:$151 - $US300 per day
The Cunard Line offers a British cruising experience. There are pubs and afternoon tea onboard. FindTheBest calls it 'The Transatlantic Cruise' that caters to families vacationing with older children. But it offers a host of children's programming as well.
You can book a trip that lasts up to 64 days. The line sails to Africa, Russia and the Persian Gulf among other places.
Average Price:$451 - $US700 per day
Azamara Club Cruises appeals to older singles and couples. There is minimal programming onboard. The ship's primary appeal is its extra long port stops, allowing travellers more time to explore each city. There's an overnight stay at dock, which earned it the title of 'The Destination Immersion Cruise' on FindTheBest.
The cruise sails to the Black Sea, British Isles and Panama Canal among other places. It also offers transatlantic and transpacific journeys.
Average Price: About $US150 per day or less
Disney Cruises are chock-full of your favourite Disney characters walking around deck. FindTheBest dubbed the line 'The Family Cruise.' The whole trip includes Disney-themed events like marathons of the brand's classic movies or seeing their stories acted out on stage.
The cruise attracts a lot of younger children and has a perfect safety score. It sails in Alaska, the Caribbean and Western Europe among other places.
