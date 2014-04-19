Cruise ships seem to be getting more and more extravagant, with cool extras like glass viewing capsules, laser-shooting ranges, heated pools and movie theatres.

We’ve found the 10 best cruise lines in the world with the help of the experts at FindTheBest.

FindTheBest ranked major cruise lines based on data from consumer reviews, including those from J.D. Power Cruise Line Satisfaction Report, expert ratings from U.S. News and Cruise Critic, crime reports and health inspection data like the CDC vessel sanitation program score.

