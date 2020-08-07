Paramount Tom Cruise in ‘The Firm.’

There are lots of amazing crime thrillers on Netflix.

Check out movies like “Drive,” “The Firm,” and “The Town.”

A good crime thriller can make any boring night into an exciting one, and Netflix has a nice collection from the genre to watch right now.

Whether you are into stories on people out for vengeance (“Double Jeopardy,” “Taxi Driver,” “Blue Ruin”), pulling off a heist (“The Town,” “Good Time,” “Inside Man”), or working in organised crime (“Donnie Brasco,” “Legend,” “Killing Them Softly”), these movies all are memorable and will keep you on the edge of your seat until the end credits.

Here are the 20 best crime thrillers on Netflix right now:

Note: Numerous titles drop off Netflix monthly, so the availability of titles below may change.

“Blue Ruin”

Radius-TWC Macon Blair in ‘Blue Ruin.’

This tense thriller follows a man (Macon Blair) out for justice when he learns that the man who murdered his parents 20 years ago is getting out of prison.

Blair’s performance as a regular guy tormented by the past is a powerful one and so is director Jeremy Saulnier’s (“Green Room”) spotlight on how sloppy and difficult it is to commit a murder.

“Donnie Brasco”

TriStar Pictures (L-R) Al Pacino and Johnny Depp in ‘Donnie Brasco.’

Based on a true story, we follow Johnny Depp as he plays an FBI undercover agent who gets in real deep with the mob, particularly with an ageing foot soldier (Al Pacino).

Depp and Pacino are fantastic opposite one another.

“Double Jeopardy”

Paramount Ashley Judd and Tommy Lee Jones in ‘Double Jeopardy.’

Ashley Judd plays a woman who was framed for her husband’s murder and believes he was behind it and still alive. Learning someone accused of a crime can’t be prosecuted again for that same crime, she sets out for her revenge six years later once out of prison.

She soon gets help from her parole officer, played by Tommy Lee Jones, who eventually believes her.

This is one of those great late-1990s crime thrillers that are ageless.

“Drive”

FilmDistrict Ryan Gosling in ‘Drive.’

In Nicolas Winding Refn’s slick modern-day crime noir, Ryan Gosling plays a stunt driver who moonlights as a getaway wheelman. But when he helps out his neighbour (Carey Mulligan) he finds himself in deep trouble.

On top of the great performances, composer Cliff Martinez crafts a fantastic score that sucks you into the story.

“End of Watch”

Open Road Films/’End of Watch’ (L-R) Michael Peña and Jake Gyllenhaal in ‘End of Watch.’

Director David Ayer (“Suicide Squad”) delivers a gritty drama with Jake Gyllenhaal and Michael Peña playing two LAPD cops who find themselves taking on a drug cartel on the streets of LA.

What heightens the drama in this one is that the movie is filmed in a documentary style.

“The Firm”

Paramount (L-R) Gene Hackman and Tom Cruise in ‘The Firm.’

Based on the best-selling John Grisham novel, Tom Cruise plays a young lawyer who gets hired by one of the most esteemed law firms in the country only to learn it’s completely corrupt. We then follow Cruise’s Mitch McDeere character as he tries to take down the whole racket.

The movie also has a great supporting cast that includes Gene Hackman, Jeane Tripplehorn, Wilford Brimley, Ed Harris, Holly Hunter, and Hal Holbrook.

“Free Fire”

Film4 Productions Ben Wheatley’s ‘Free Fire.’

This wacky crime movie is as funny as it is blood-soaked.

Brie Larson, Armie Hammer, Cillian Murphy, Sam Riley, Shallot Copley, and Noah Taylor are just some of the cast of characters who make up the two gangs who show up to a deserted warehouse and end up in a huge shootout.

“Good Time”

A24 Robert Pattinson in ‘Good Time.’

Robert Pattinson plays Connie, who along with his brother, Nick (Benny Safdie), set out to do a bank robbery. But when things go wrong and Nick is caught by the cops, Connie has to race through New York City to try to figure out a way to get him out, leading to a tense-filled evening.

Pattinson gives one of his best performances in this Safdie brothers movie that got them on Hollywood’s radar.

“I Don’t Feel at Home in This World Anymore”

Netflix Elijah Wood and Melanie Lynskey in ‘I Don’t Feel at Home in this World Anymore.’

“Blue Ruin” star Macon Blair wrote and directed this great dark comedy crime thriller starring Melanie Lynskey as a depressed woman who after being burgled finds a new purpose in life: tracking down the thieves. She teams with her weird neighbour (Elijah Wood) to track them down and they find themselves going up against people more twisted than them.

Lynskey and Wood are fantastic together in this one, we really want to see them in a movie together again.

“Inside Man”

Universal Pictures (L-R) Denzel Washington and Clive Owen in ‘Inside Man.’

Spike Lee delivers a heist movie that’s going to keep you guessing until the end. Clive Owen plays the bank robber who has taken hostages and Denzel Washington plays the detective who is trying to get the hostages out and solve the crime.

“Kill the Messenger”

Focus Features Jeremy Renner in ‘Kill the Messenger.’

Jeremy Renner gives one of the best performances of his career playing newspaper reporter Gary Webb who discovers that the CIA has supported the smuggling of cocaine into the US and used the profits to support the Contras in the 1980s and early 1990s.

Renner is fantastic as Webb, who becomes a marked man in the newspaper world as rival papers try to discredit him.

“Killing Them Softly”

The Weinstein Company Brad Pitt in ‘Killing Them Softly.’

After three guys rob the wrong card game (members are protected by the mob), enforcer Jackie Cogan (Brad Pitt) is brought in to make everything right.

Pitt is great here in this slow-burn crime caper.

“Legend”

Studiocanal Tom Hardy plays twin brothers in ‘Legend.’

Tom Hardy plays real-life identical twin gangsters Ron and Reggie Kray, who during the 1960s terrorised the London underworld.

Hardy is great in a pair of roles that show off all his skills.

“The Lincoln Lawyer”

Lionsgate Matthew McConaughey in ‘The Lincoln Lawyer.’

In this courtroom crime drama, Matthew McConaughey plays Mickey Haller, a lawyer known for operating out of his Lincoln Town Car. Haller is hired to defend the son of a businesswoman, but he soon learns this is not going to be an open and shut case.

“Molly’s Game”

STX Entertainment Jessica Chastain and Idris Elba in ‘Molly’s Game.’

This looks at the rise and fall of Molly Bloom, a former Olympic-class skier who ran the world’s most exclusive high-stakes poker game until it was crumbled by the FBI.

Jessica Chastain gives a powerful performance as the strong-willed Bloom who will not go down without a fight.

“Patriots Day”

CBS Films Mark Wahlberg in ‘Patriots Day.’

Directed by Peter Berg, this movie looks at the 2013 Boston Marathon bombing and the city-wide manhunt for the suspects that followed.

The movie includes an impressive ensemble: Mark Wahlberg, Michelle Monaghan, J.K. Simmons, Kevin Bacon, and John Goodman.

“Taxi Driver”

Columbia Pictures Robert De Niro in ‘Taxi Driver.’

Martin Scorsese’s classic stars Robert De Niro who decides to take a stand after being fed up with the crime and filth of New York City.

“The Town”

Warner Bros. Pictures Rebecca Hall and Ben Affleck in ‘The Town.’

Directed by Ben Affleck, he also stars as the leader of a group of bank thieves who sets up his next heist while the FBI is hot on their tail.

It also doesn’t help that he’s also fallen for a woman (Rebecca Hall) who was a hostage on their last job.

“Uncut Gems”

Netflix Adam Sandler in ‘Uncut Gems.’

Josh and Benny Safdie return to the list, this time with Adam Sandler as the character Howie Ratner, a jeweller who has a horrible gambling problem that gets him into deep trouble.

The Safdies use their mix of showcasing the gritty New York City landscape with tension-filled scenarios to create a story you can’t turn away from watching.

“Zodiac”

Paramount (L-R) Robert Downey Jr. and Jake Gyllenhaal in ‘Zodiac.’

David Fincher takes a deep dive into how the Zodiac Killer terrorised the citizens of San Francisco back in the late 1960s in this creepy crime thriller that stars Jake Gyllenhaal, Robert Downey Jr., Mark Ruffalo, Brian Cox, and Chloë Sevigny.

Do not watch this movie by yourself.

