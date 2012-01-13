Check Out The BEST Credit Cards On The Market Right Now

Photo: A Long, Lone Run

You know better than to sign up for a Hooters card, so it’s only fair that we show you the best credit cards on the market right now. Credit lenders are working hard to lure fiscally responsible customers this year, rolling out one juicy incentive after another from lower introductory rates to cash back rewards.



So for those on the good side of the credit coin, signing up for one of the cards recently given the thumbs-up by CardHub.com could mean the chance to cash in on some the year’s best deals.

CardHub examined more than 1,000 credit card offers, naming the Chase Sapphire Preferred Card and Capital One Venture Rewards Card the best in cash back rewards. Chase offers 2 points for every dollar spent on travel and dining, while Capital One gives 10,000 bonus miles when $1,000 is spent within the first three months of opening the card.

“Credit cards are essentially paying the best consumers hundreds of dollars to sign up for their credit cards,” said Odysseas Papadimitriou, CardHub’s CEO.

“People with good-to-excellent credit who pay their bills in full are well-positioned to take advantage of this, but those who do not meet these criteria should refrain, as hard as that may be, because they either won’t qualify for the most lucrative offers or will see their rewards gains offset by finance charges.”

If clearing your credit report is on the agenda, Orchard Bank’s Secured MasterCard might be a smart choice.

The card reports to all three credit bureaus, charges no membership fees for the first year, and has a low fee structure that makes it impossible to go over what’s in your account.

It also offers what CardHub called “the closest thing to guaranteed approval in the market.”

For students starting to build credit, Citi’s Dividend Platinum Select Card offers a 0 per cent APR on purchases for seven months, plus 5 per cent cash back on purchases made at drug stores, gas stations, supermarkets and convenience stores.

For the full list of cards, see the site’s post here.

