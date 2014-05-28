9 Clever Techie Business Cards That You'd Want To Have In Your Wallet

Jillian D'Onfro
Because of the omnipresence of smartphones and how easy it is to exchange digital contact info these days, business cards aren’t quite as essential as they used to be.

However, a unique business card that helps you stand out could still help cement you an interview at your dream job, especially if you’re in the creative tech industry.

We scoured the web to find some of our favourite examples of thinking outside-the-plain-rectangle.

This glass business card is made from an actual iPhone screen.

This security consulting firm uses a business card made of workable lock picks.

This clever card folds up to look like a Mac computer.

The company Arduboy made a splash when it posted a YouTube video of a business card that can actually play 'Tetris.'

The custom keyboard company TechKeys created a business card that is a functioning keyboard.

A mechanical engineer named Bryce Bell created the 'Cardapult,' a business card that doubles as a catapult.

Bonus: Apple cofounder Steve Wozniak famously told Stephen Colbert that he uses his metal business card to cut steaks on aeroplanes.

Bonus: Mark Zuckerberg used to have a set of very blunt business cards for internal use.

