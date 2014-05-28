9 Clever Techie Business Cards That You'd Want To Have In Your Wallet

Because of the omnipresence of smartphones and how easy it is to exchange digital contact info these days, business cards aren’t quite as essential as they used to be.

However, a unique business card that helps you stand out could still help cement you an interview at your dream job, especially if you’re in the creative tech industry.

We scoured the web to find some of our favourite examples of thinking outside-the-plain-rectangle.

