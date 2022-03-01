I tried 4 creamy peanut butter brands, and one was perfectly salty and sweet

- I taste-tested four creamy peanut butter brands: Smart Balance, Skippy, Jif, and Peter Pan Natural.
- I thought the Smart Balance creamy peanut butter was perfectly balanced between salty and sweet.
- Jif was a bit too bland for me, while I thought Skippy was so sweet it almost tasted like frosting.
I tried four brands of creamy peanut butter: Smart Balance, Skippy, Jif, and Peter Pan Natural.
Each jar was about the same size and easy to find in most grocery stores.
Going into this taste test, I had high hopes for Jif.
The 15.5-ounce (439.42g) jar of peanut butter cost me $3.69 at my local grocery store in Brooklyn, New York.
Going into the taste test, my roommate had informed me that Jif was her favorite brand of peanut butter growing up. I had high hopes for this brand, but it simply didn’t live up to expectations.
Inserting my spoon into the jar, I thought the texture looked a little sticky.
I would turn out to be exactly right.
The peanut butter immediately stuck to the roof of my mouth and didn’t have a strong flavor.
It definitely didn’t taste bad, but it just didn’t have the levels of sweet and salty that I look for in peanut butter. Even my roommate agreed that, after trying it as an adult, it wasn’t as good as she remembered it.
Coming in third place for me was the Peter Pan Natural creamy peanut butter.
The 16.3-ounce (462.10g) jar cost $3.99 at my local grocery store, which I thought was a decent price.
Immediately, I was turned off by the peanut butter’s texture.
It looked chalky and grainy, not creamy like the other brands.
It looked like thick chocolate frosting, not creamy peanut butter. However, the taste was alright.
Though a little bland for me, the flavor of the peanut butter was perfectly acceptable. The texture, on the other hand, was just a little thick for my liking. I would have liked it to be a little more easily spreadable, and just a touch more flavorful.
Next in my ranking was Skippy, my longtime favorite brand.
A 16.3-ounce (462.10g) jar cost me $3.59, making it the cheapest brand I tried.
Dipping my spoon into the jar, I was immediately transported back to my childhood.
Nostalgia aside, I definitely enjoy this peanut butter despite having the slight criticism of it being too sweet.
Skippy may be a little sweet, but it is without a doubt the creamiest brand I’ve ever tried.
If you’re looking for a cheap and easy spread for toast or a peanut butter and jelly sandwich, Skippy might fit the bill. However, I do agree with those who’ve called Skippy a little too sweet and not balanced enough for an adult palette.
My favorite creamy peanut butter came out of left field — it was the Smart Balance creamy peanut butter.
A 16-ounce (453.59g) jar of Smart Balance creamy peanut butter costs $4.99, making it significantly more expensive than the other brands.
Diving in, it did look a tad oily towards the surface. However, I didn’t end up minding it at all.
This peanut butter had a delightfully creamy, spreadable texture.
I thought it was the perfect balance of salty and sweet.
It tasted roasted, and the saltiness of the peanut butter was perfectly balanced. This definitely tasted like an adult’s peanut butter, not like frosting, which the Skippy peanut butter reminded me of.
I even liked the slight oiliness of the peanut butter. I thought it added a whole other flavor profile to each and every spoonful.
I’ve never even tried Smart Balance peanut butter before — and now I have a new favorite brand.
