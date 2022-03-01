I tried 4 creamy peanut butter brands, and one was perfectly salty and sweet

I tried four brands of creamy peanut butter: Smart Balance, Skippy, Jif, and Peter Pan Natural. Smart Balance, Skippy, Jif, and Peter Pan Natural peanut butter. Erin McDowell/Insider Each jar was about the same size and easy to find in most grocery stores

Going into this taste test, I had high hopes for Jif. Jif creamy peanut butter. Erin McDowell/Insider The 15.5-ounce (439.42g) jar of peanut butter cost me $3.69 at my local grocery store in Brooklyn, New York. Going into the taste test, my roommate had informed me that Jif was her favorite brand of peanut butter growing up. I had high hopes for this brand, but it simply didn’t live up to expectations.

Inserting my spoon into the jar, I thought the texture looked a little sticky. Jif creamy peanut butter. Erin McDowell/Insider I would turn out to be exactly right.

The peanut butter immediately stuck to the roof of my mouth and didn’t have a strong flavor. Jif creamy peanut butter. Erin McDowell/Insider It definitely didn’t taste bad, but it just didn’t have the levels of sweet and salty that I look for in peanut butter. Even my roommate agreed that, after trying it as an adult, it wasn’t as good as she remembered it.

Coming in third place for me was the Peter Pan Natural creamy peanut butter. Peter Pan Natural creamy peanut butter. Erin McDowell/Insider The 16.3-ounce (462.10g) jar cost $3.99 at my local grocery store, which I thought was a decent price.

Immediately, I was turned off by the peanut butter’s texture. Peter Pan Natural creamy peanut butter. Erin McDowell/Insider It looked chalky and grainy, not creamy like the other brands.

It looked like thick chocolate frosting, not creamy peanut butter. However, the taste was alright. Peter Pan Natural creamy peanut butter. Erin McDowell/Insider Though a little bland for me, the flavor of the peanut butter was perfectly acceptable. The texture, on the other hand, was just a little thick for my liking. I would have liked it to be a little more easily spreadable, and just a touch more flavorful.

Next in my ranking was Skippy, my longtime favorite brand. Skippy creamy peanut butter. Erin McDowell/Insider A 16.3-ounce (462.10g) jar cost me $3.59, making it the cheapest brand I tried.

Dipping my spoon into the jar, I was immediately transported back to my childhood. Skippy creamy peanut butter. Erin McDowell/Insider Nostalgia aside, I definitely enjoy this peanut butter despite having the slight criticism of it being too sweet.

My favorite creamy peanut butter came out of left field — it was the Smart Balance creamy peanut butter. Smart Balance creamy peanut butter. Erin McDowell/Insider A 16-ounce (453.59g) jar of Smart Balance creamy peanut butter costs $4.99, making it significantly more expensive than the other brands.

Diving in, it did look a tad oily towards the surface. However, I didn’t end up minding it at all. Smart Balance creamy peanut butter. Erin McDowell/Insider This peanut butter had a delightfully creamy, spreadable texture.