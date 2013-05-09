The 12 Most Extreme Craigslist Ads We've Ever Seen

The best advertising can take

a product that’s not all that awesome and make it seem extremely appealing, even within the confines of a humble classified listing.



Mashable noted a great example from freelance advertising copywriter, Ryan Kutscher, who wrote this passionate, 750-word ad for a beaten-up, 12 year-old bicycle that begins, “Grab a paper bag, breathe into it and calm your arse down. You’re hyperventilating because you ain’t never seen a deal like this before …”

By the time you arrive at the final line, “Now buy this bitchin’ arse bike,” you can’t imagine doing anything but.

Here are some more awe-inspiring Craigslist ads.

