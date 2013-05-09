The 12 Most Extreme Craigslist Ads We've Ever Seen

The best advertising can take
a product that’s not all that awesome and make it seem extremely appealing, even within the confines of a humble classified listing.
Mashable noted a great example from freelance advertising copywriter, Ryan Kutscher, who wrote this passionate, 750-word ad for a beaten-up, 12 year-old bicycle that begins, “Grab a paper bag, breathe into it and calm your arse down. You’re hyperventilating because you ain’t never seen a deal like this before …”
By the time you arrive at the final line, “Now buy this bitchin’ arse bike,” you can’t imagine doing anything but.
Here are some more awe-inspiring Craigslist ads.
This multi-page collage for a 1999 Toyota Camry rivalled the Bayeux Tapestry in the scale of its ambition. Scroll down ...
At first glance, Kim Ridley's pics of model Lexxa, 20, standing legs splayed -- with the car on view in the distance between her thighs -- look like many CraigsList ads that use sex to sell.
Until you learn that Kim is Lexxa's father. And, as we noted last year, that he's not apologizing for his photos.
As we noted last year, this ad begins: 'These clubs have been with me since high school, 40 pounds ago, when the world was my oyster, ...'
But by the time you're done reading Marc T. Lewis' 1,383-word Craigslist ad for his old golf clubs -- he wants $200 -- there might just be a tear in your eye. It is the most passionate, overwrought, honest and funny ad for gold clubs you will ever read:
'I bought these clubs before I met the girl who would become my wife. I met her eleven years ago when I was sixteen and had a stomach that no one who knows me now would believe, ripped like a little Rambo.'
Etc.
This partially eaten coffee cake was advertised with full transparency. Seller was careful to note Tupperware not included.
