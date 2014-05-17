24 Craft Breweries Every Beer Lover Should Know

Twitter/@snakeriverbrew Jackson Hole, Wyoming’s Snake River Brewing makes beers ‘to match the scenery.’

The recent explosion of craft breweries in the U.S. has shifted the beer industry’s attention to quality, not quantity. May 12-18 is American Craft Beer Week, which means it’s the perfect time to discover a new artisanal brew.

We found the 24 coolest American craft brewers making waves in the industry, from a Latin American-style cervecería in Chicago to a sustainable brewery in Maui that uses local Hawaiian ingredients to make its brews.

A brewery is considered a craft brewery if it produces fewer than 6 million barrels per year, with 75% or more of the company owned by the craft brewer, according to the Brewers Association.

