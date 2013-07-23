The Best Front Page For Everyone Who's Already Tired Of The Royal Baby

Michael Kelley

There has been some pretty ridiculous coverage of the royal baby boy born to Britain’s Prince William and Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton.

The deluge of arguably unwarranted attention to the natural event seems to have driven the country’s biggest-selling UK news and current affairs magazine to bluntness:

The Onion, America’s No.1 satirical paper, handled the news in their own way:

onion

