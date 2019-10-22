The 10 best countries to travel to in 2020

Khanthachai C/Shutterstock Bhutan was named among the top travel destinations for 2020, according to Lonely Planet.

Lonely Planet has announced its Best in Travel 2020 list.

It named the best locations to travel to next year, paying particular attention to the best sustainable travel experiences to ensure travellers have a positive impact.

Among its top 10 countries to visit were England, Costa Rica, Liberia and Bhutan.

It’s never too early to start planning your next vacation.

Lonely Planet unveiled its top destinations for 2020 in its annual Best in Travel collection – and the variety of locations means there’s something for every type of traveller.

In this year’s edition, Lonely Planet paid particular attention to the best sustainable travel experiences, in the hope that travellers will have a positive impact wherever they venture.

Scroll down to see Lonely Planet’s top 10 countries to travel to in 2020.

10. Uruguay

RZY/Shutterstock Old town Montevideo in Uruguay.

Tenth on the list of must-see countries in 2020 is Uruguay.

The country, which Lonely Planet called “progressive, stable, safe and culturally sophisticated,” provides innumerable special experiences for visitors, from the eclectic, historic streets of Montevideo to welcoming hot springs and laid-back beach towns.

“After two centuries living in the shadow of its neighbours, South America’s smallest country is finally getting a little well-deserved recognition,” according to Lonely Planet.

9. Morocco

Escape to Morocco and you’ll find a country of “dizzying diversity.”

From exploring ancient cities, taking days-long camel treks to the Erg Chigaga sand dunes, and hiking to see panoramic views in the High Atlas Mountains – travellers will be spoiled with endless options for adventure.

“Morocco has a hundred faces and sounds, all ready to welcome the traveller looking for spice and adventure,” Lonely Planet’s website reads.

8. Liberia

Fabian Plock/Shutterstock A sunset over the rainforests of Liberia.

In Liberia, travellers will find Sapo National Park, one of West Africa’s best national parks. The protected tropical rainforests are home to wildlife including tropical birds, chimpanzees, forest elephants, and pygmy hippos.

The country also provides visitors with top-notch surf spots, gold-sand beaches and elegant stores.

“With travel restrictions lifted, tourism can play a huge role” in the country bouncing back from the Ebola virus, according to Lonely Planet.

7. The Netherlands

JeniFoto/Shutterstock Vibrant fields of tulips in the Netherlands.

Visit the Netherlands for its art history and world-class galleries, its perfectly flat cycling routes along canals and past fields of tulips, or for the charm and nightlife of Amsterdam. Whatever the reason, it will take your breath away.

“Some two-thirds of the surface is devoted to agriculture,” the Lonely Planet said, “including beautiful rainbow fields of crocuses, daffodils, hyacinths and tulips that burst into flower each year between March and May. The kaleidoscope of colour is nothing short of psychedelic.”

6. Costa Rica

William Berry/Shutterstock A blue lake in Costa Rica.

Costa Rica is beloved for many reasons, from its coffee to its epic surfing.

It’s also notable for its reliance on green energy sources. In fact, 90% of its energy is created by renewable sources, such as wind and hydro. It is also one of the world’s most biodiverse countries – home to half a million species.

And of course, no trip to Costa Rica is complete without a visit to the Sloth Sanctuary.

5. Eswatini

mjhbrand85/Shutterstock Ezulwini Valley in eSwatini.

Eswatini, formerly known as Swaziland, rewards visitors with wildlife, mountain views, valleys of pineapples and sugar cane, and unmatched crafts.

It’s also your best bet to see a rhino: Mkhaya Game Reserve claims you’re more likely to see a rhino there than anywhere else in Africa.

4. Aruba

via DuJour Aruba.

Tourists know this Caribbean getaway for its white-sand beaches, sparkling waters, and laid-back resorts.

Aruba’s temperatures usually stay around 80 degrees – making a dip in the water seem too good to pass up. Once you take the plunge, you’ll find endless snorkelling and diving opportunities, such as the USS Antilla, a WWII US Navy ship that has turned into an artificial reef.

It also has attractive green initiatives, such as its plan to ban all single-use plastics and reef-destroying sunscreens in 2020.

3. North Macedonia

Blagoja Jankoski/Getty Images

If you want an alternative to Europe’s more popular travel spots, North Macedonia could be for you.

Its mountain trails are “blissfully quiet,” the locals are “unfailingly helpful,” and the national parks are “are cultivating some excellent cultural … initiatives,” according to Lonely Planet.

Among its destinations is Ohrid, a charming, old town dotted with medieval ruins and churches, lined with cobblestone streets, and overlooking Lake Ohrid.

2. England

Shutterstock A Cornish fishing town in England.

While tourists may flock to Big Ben and Buckingham Palace, Lonely Planet suggests visitors should travel to England’s coastal towns instead.

The English seaside gives locals and visitors the chance to search for marine life in rock pools, find fossils in cliffs – and of course, eat fish and chips.

In 2020, new sections of the England Coast Path will continue to open, making it easier to explore the country’s coastline.

1. Bhutan

Khanthachai C/Shutterstock Punakha Dzong Monastery in Bhutan.

Bhutan was named the top travel destination for 2020 as it’s about to become the first fully organic nation.

The country, which has long been applauded for its low carbon emissions, has been teaching farmers organic practices – and how to profit from them – since making its pledge to go fully organic in 2011, Reuters reported.

And it’s a wonderful travel destination, too. From lush, undulating landscapes and extensive wildlife preserves to historic Buddhist monasteries and traditional art forms, there is so much for any visitor to explore.

“Bhutan is no ordinary place,” according to Lonely Planet. “It is the last great Himalayan kingdom, shrouded in mystery and magic, where a traditional Buddhist culture carefully embraces global developments.”

